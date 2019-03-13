The storm crossing the middle of the country and bringing Kansas City rain and wind will likely set records as it moves over the United States by the end of the week. This Bomb Cyclone has already prompted a wide array of watches, warnings and advisories. Among the hazards, a blizzard warning stretching from the Rockies into the northern plain’s states, Winter Storm Warnings, high wind warnings and wind advisories. Just take a look at the real estate impacted by this powerful storm.
The warnings and advisories include the Kansas City and surrounding counties. A “High Wind Warning” is in effect for the Kansas City metro until 10 P.M. Wednesday. A “Wind Advisory” surrounds the high wind warning and is in effect through Thursday at 7 P.M. Here is the definition of a “High Wind Warning” from the National Weather Service. A High Wind Warning is issued when the following conditions are expected: 1) Sustained winds of 40 mph or higher for one hour or more, Or 2) Wind gusts of 58 mph or higher for any duration.
Wind Advisories are issued when sustained winds are expected to be between 31 and 39 mph for more than an hour or wind gusts of 46 to 57 mph are expected for any duration.
The powerful winds are being created by a nearly record setting low pressure area that Wednesday afternoon was located on the Colorado/Kansas border. The all-time record sea level low pressure recorded in Kansas was in Goodland. The barometer read 971.2 millibars. Or on your home barometer that would read 28.67 inches of mercury. The barometric pressure of this storm as of 1 P.M. was 972 millibars. Over the last twenty four hours, this storm’s barometric pressure has dropped more than 24 millibars making this a “Bomb Cyclone”.
The lines on the map above are called isobars or equal lines of barometric pressure. Isobars can be thought of as steps down into the valley of low pressure. The more lines or steps, the deeper the low pressure and the stronger the storm. Also, when the lines are packed close together the winds are stronger. That is the case with this storm.
This storm is creating tropical force winds. Yes, winds as strong as a tropical storm. And these strong winds will continue well into Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
And this storm is impressive to look at on a visible satellite image. Visible satellite is highly reflective and can show snow cover, fog, cloud height and rivers, streams and lakes just to name a few things. Notice on the map below, the storm because it is so deep, the winds and clouds are tightly wrapping around the center of the low-pressure area to the point that it appears to have an eye, like a hurricane.
The central barometric pressure of this storm is equivalent to that of a category one or weak category two hurricane. This certainly doesn’t happen too often and that’s why this storm deserves a lot of attention and may be studied for atmospheric research in the future. Here in Kansas City, we will remember it as the strong March storm that arrived just before St. Patrick’s Day.
