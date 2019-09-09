FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- High temperatures are expected to be close to 90 degrees much of this week. The week got off to a hot start when a warm front jumped through the area Monday afternoon. Add in the heat index and it will feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90's right through Wednesday.
That means we need to get ready for at least three days where the high temperature is nearly ten degrees above average for this time of year.
And if you’re hoping for a string of cool mornings followed by sunny and comfortable afternoons, then you’ll have to wait a few weeks. It looks like, for the most part, warm, almost hot days are going to be more common through the middle of the month. We will see a cold front briefly bust up the heat at the end of this week, but the weather pattern shifts right back into what we call a, “High Amplitude Pattern” by Tuesday, September 17.
Amplified weather patterns such as the one on the graphic above can lead to weather extremes. In our case, we might not break record high temperatures, but it will be very warm again next week. Look at the arrows in the above graphic. See how they appear to dip on the left side of the graphic, rise in the middle of the map and dip again on the right side of the graphic. The dips are low pressure areas or troughs and the rises are high pressure areas or ridges.
Summer and Autumn ridges can lead to some very warm days. Next week’s ridge shows signs of being just as strong as this week, so next week we may end with highs near 90 again. That’s not uncommon for September. Just last year we had three consecutive days in the September with a high of 94 degrees. Here’s a look at the 10-day high temperature trend.
Seems unbearable right?! But there is good news. By September 19, the pattern appears ready to flip-flop across the central plains. A storm digs into the Midwest. The storm will bring a cold front and associated thunderstorms into the region. The front will be followed by a refreshing air mass that should arrive by the 20th or 21st.
Heading toward the end of the month we will all welcome a change to cooler air. But for now, we’ve got to deal with some September heat. Highs near 90 until the end of this week and loads of humidity.
