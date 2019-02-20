Even the most ardent winter lovers are about done with this winter. 35 different days, it has snowed at least a trace. We had our biggest snow in 1,755 days when 5.8 inches of snow fell on November 25th. That’s the first time it snowed more than three inches officially in Kansas City since February 4th, 2014. This snow season, it’s snowed more than three inches, four times already. And guess what? A storm headed our way this weekend could be number five! Could be. Honestly at this point, it could be mostly rain with just a little bit of snow late Saturday night. Or it could be a heavy, wet snow with near blizzard conditions. Let’s talk about why this storm needs to be watched.
THE STORM
It’s out there! Yes, we can see the early stages of this storm on the radar/satellite composite picture I’ve posted below. I added an arrow, so you locate this disorganized area of clouds and snow.
THE SET UP
Thursday afternoon this storm will undergo a genesis as powerful jet stream winds, currently off the west coast, dig into the Baja of California and help carve out a distinct upper level low pressure area. This low gain strength and moves into Arizona and New Mexico late Friday night. Another push of strong winds aloft arriving in the pacific northwest will kick this storm out into the central plains where it becomes even stronger Saturday afternoon.
Here in Kansas City, it will become windy, temperatures may surge to near 50 degrees and there will be a chance for strong, if not severe thunderstorms in our region Saturday evening. That’s one reason to watch this storm.
I want to point something else out in the graphic above. Do you see how the blue arrows and the red arrows begin to get farther apart over southwest Missouri and northeastern Arkansas? These arrows are even farther apart over Illinois and Indiana. When winds aloft spread out that means the air aloft is “diverging”. Diverging winds allow the air to rise and this is an area where heavy rainfall could occur or perhaps severe thunderstorms. Let’s get back to how this storm impacts Kansas City. Below you find a surface map for Saturday evening.
RAIN OR SNOW
The surface low is forecast to move from the Oklahoma panhandle to western Illinois during the day Saturday. Here is reason number two to watch this storm. The track of the storm will determine if and how much snow Kansas City could see late Saturday and early Sunday. IF the storm stays right over or north of Kansas City then we will never tap into enough cold air to change the rain over to snow. But IF the storm tracks 50 or 100 miles south of Kansas City then the rain has a better chance of changing to snow.
Remember counter clockwise flow around the low will pull cold air into the region from the north. You might be able to see the blue and purple arrows on the map above. The arrows represent the winds and this storm could pack blizzard conditions as it moves through the region. There could be a blizzard warning either in north central Kansas, northwest Missouri, parts of Nebraska, Iowa or Wisconsin. And if the storm track farther south, maybe the Kansas City area. Again, another reason to watch this storm.
As it stands right now, northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas have the best chance to see a heavy, wet snow Saturday night. Here in Kansas City we are leaning toward rain changing to and ending as snow early Sunday. South of Kansas City will likely see all rain and hear a few rumbles of thunder.
35 days of snow and counting. Will we get more snow? Maybe if we collectively yell uncle, we can avoid 36. Unless you love Winter!
Thanks for checking out our weather blog. Have a great rest of your week and don’t forget you track all the changing winter weather by downloading our free KCTV5 weather app.
