Update*** 4:22PM ***Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Bates, Henry, Johnson & Pettis until 11PM. ********************************
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - Here’s the latest on the severe weather threat over eastern Kansas and western Missouri for Tuesday afternoon.
The position of the cold front will play a big role in where and when severe weather develops. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the cold front was moving through the Kansas City metro area. We’ve seen a few showers near the cold front but so far, no severe weather. Here’s a look at the early afternoon surface map.
The temperature in Kansas City was 72 at 2 p.m. but the winds were out of the northwest at Kansas City International Airport. The dew point, which is a good measure of the amount of moisture in the air, was starting to fall. At 1 p.m. it was 60-degrees, by 1:30 the dew point had fallen to 59.
I like dew points higher than 62 if you’re really going to have a good chance of severe weather. So that tells me severe weather will have a better chance of forming southwest and southeast of the KC metro. The Storm Prediction Center’s midday update, seeing the front moving fast through Kansas City, shifted the better chance for severe weather away from Kansas City. Here’s a look the severe weather outlook over the KCTV5 News viewing area.
This means the chance for severe weather in Kansas City is lower, but it is concerning that parts of west-central and central Missouri are now in an “Enhanced” risk of severe weather. An enhanced area of severe weather can offer numerous severe thunderstorms. That does include parts of Bates, Henry and Pettis counties. Temperatures were in the 80s in the “Enhanced” risk area. There is a lot of energy to support strong thunderstorms in this area.
The main threat will be large hail and perhaps damaging wind gusts along and ahead of a line of thunderstorms that is expected to form by mid-afternoon. Take a look at the radar-simulation below. It’s using a new high-resolution weather model called, “Global High Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting System.”
If you live in Sedalia, Warrensburg or Butler Missouri, pay close attention to the weather this evening. Forecast data suggests thunderstorms over this area will have a chance to rotate which could either lead to large hail or a tornado or two to spin up.
The severe weather threat won’t last long. These storms will be moving at about 50 miles an hour so the overall severe threat will be in a tight window of about two hours between 4 and 6 p.m. A line of severe thunderstorms will move south into the Ozarks plateau through the evening and late-night hours.
Farther south, there might be widespread severe weather. Eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas are under a moderate threat of severe weather. This is an area where low pressure will combine with a warm front, cold front and dry line to bring a large hail and tornado threat.
As of 2 p.m., there was a 95% chance of a Severe Weather Watch being issued for areas over southern Kansas, southwest Missouri, Oklahoma and western Arkansas. If you haven’t done so, download our free KCTV5 News App and track the thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. And check back here to the blog for more updates throughout the afternoon.
