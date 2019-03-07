FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If you've lived in Kansas City or the Midwest for anytime you know the weather can turn on a dime in a matter of hours or days. This weekend is a prime example.
We started the week with highs in the teens and we will end the week with a chance for severe thunderstorms Saturday morning. As of Thursday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma had Kansas City in a marginal area for thunderstorms.
Since it's the first severe weather set up for the Kansas City area this year. Here is a chart that explains the different threat levels for severe weather. Again, we are under a marginal risk for severe weather Saturday.
I've been showing the graphic below on-air all week, trying to explain the setup for this weekend's potential severe weather.
There’s a surge in humid air. Plus, stout south winds at the surface and strong jet stream winds aloft. These are just a couple of the ingredients. There will be also be a potent surface low pressure area and a relatively strong cold front.
Our main threat from this set up is wind and hail. In my opinion, more so wind than hail. Strong winds a couple thousand feet off the surface will help push these thunderstorms through the Kansas City area at about 50 to 60 mph. That wind can easily be transferred downward to the surface, giving us a marginally severe thunderstorm. That's enough wind to prompt a severe thunderstorm warning. The change of wind direction with height will aid in developing some quarter-sized hail near Kansas City.
Since the thunderstorms are moving so fast, we will probably only end up with around a half inch of rain. Slower moving thunderstorms produce heavier rains. Instability is typically low in the morning and that will limit the number of severe thunderstorms and likely keep a lid on any tornado threat.
The bigger threat for tornadoes will occur well south of Kansas City over Arkansas, Louisiana, western Tennessee, and parts of Mississippi.
Since the thunderstorms will fast-moving, it means the threat of rain will be out of Kansas City by late morning. That means the afternoon will be dry but breezy as cooler westerly winds whip in behind the departing low pressure area.
Some of us will enjoy some sunshine and temperatures in the 50s and 60s, for a couple of hours before the cooler winds come whipping in. Sunday looks sunny and dry with highs in the 40s.
It pretty much sounds like one of those early March weekends around Kansas City. You know that they say, "If you don't like weather in KC, wait 20 minutes. It'll change." And, this weekend is a perfect example.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.