Have the umbrellas ready because a spring time rainy pattern is setting up. Sure, over the last 25 days it's rained only twice. Once on February 24 and then on Monday, March 9. But Monday's rain was a record for the date, (1.73" at Kansas City International) and may just be the beginning of a very wet weather pattern that will continue for the next two weeks.
There is a small chance of rain early Wednesday and a chance for scattered thunderstorms Thursday morning, but the real active weather gets underway this weekend with the arrival of the first in a series of storms. The weather pattern over the Pacific Ocean is loading up to send the Midwest several waves of rain and even some snow.
Take a look at the Tuesday afternoon satellite map.
I've marked three features that look to start the parade of storms this weekend and continue the procession through next week. The first one is off the coast of southern California. The second storm near Vancouver will get kicked into the desert southwest by a third storm that you can see at the far left in the image above.
Here's what the upper level weather pattern will look like early next week. The 500 millibar map below is valid for Monday, March 16.
The blue areas you see on the map above show you where the upper level jet streams will be located next week. Check out how these strong winds are blowing from the Pacific Ocean into the central part of the United States. This flow will insure that we've got ample moisture available for rain and thunderstorms.
Here's how the rainfall distribution may line up across the Midwest over the next seven days.
The above map indicates only about a half inch of rain for the Kansas City area over the next week. But the one-inch band is very close to KC. it currently sits over southeastern Kansas and southwest Missouri. The heavier band of forecast rain could easily drift closer to Kansas City. And Monday won't be the end of the storms. Up to three more storms will be possible between Tuesday and the weekend of the 20th & 21st. The Climate Prediction Center is following this line of thinking and has placed a chance of above average rainfall over a large portion of the central and southern plains and lower Mississippi River Valley.
The map above runs through March 24th. That makes it look like Spring could get off to a wet start. Like I said at the start of the blog, keep those umbrellas ready. Stay ahead of the rain by downloading the KCTV5 news app. You can see radar images there and track the rain. You'll probably use it a lot over the next two weeks.
