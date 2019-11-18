FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The weather pendulum is about to swing again in November. This week will be the third time this month where the high temperature is in the 60s one day and in the 30s the next. Just look at the surface map from Monday afternoon and you can see the warm air over the high plains poised to move into the Missouri River Valley, the southern plains and the lower Mississippi River Valley.
Sunny skies, light winds and highs in the 60s on Tuesday will make it an ideal day to get yardwork done or even hang the holiday lights in anticipation of turning them on later this month. The warmer air will last through the middle of the week thanks to a large storm system that deepens over the southwestern United States. Below is a snapshot of the upper level winds at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Counter-clockwise winds around the upper level low pressure area centered over Nevada will spread warmer and relatively more humid air across a large part of the nation’s midsection. At the same time, upper level high pressure over the lower Mississippi River valley will result in a high temperature in the mid to upper 60s across much Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday. But all that starts to change Wednesday evening.
If this was Spring this type of weather pattern would likely warrant a severe weather outlook. But we will lack sufficient instability for severe weather this time around. Still, there appears to be enough instability present Wednesday evening that a few thunderstorms could be possible.
Rumbles of thunder will be welcome as heavier rainfall usually accompanies thunderstorms. If we get any thunderstorms, they will help cut into a growing moisture deficit across Missouri and Kansas. Since October 1, we are about three inches below average when it comes to precipitation. We have a chance to make up some of that deficit Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
The upper level storm moves into southern Canada by Friday morning. In its wake, howling north winds will send a surge of cold air southward into the middle of the United States. As this is happening, southwest winds aloft will push moisture into the central and southern plains during the day Friday. Here’s a snapshot of the forecasted upper level winds for Friday morning.
A small storm will develop somewhere near northern Texas, Oklahoma and southern Kansas. The green shaded area is where I expect to see precipitation during the day Friday. If the storm forms a cold core then we could see a concentrated area of mixed rain, sleet and snow develop near the center of the upper level low. That area of mixed precipitation could track along or close to Interstate 70 and eventually over northern Kansas and northern Missouri. For a closer look at what that could mean for you, check out the Friday forecast track valid at 7 a.m.
I’m using North American Model data here and I think it has a good handle on what will happen down here on earth. The low-pressure area and adjacent frontal boundary near the Red River will provide enough lift for a steady, cold rain to form Friday morning across Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.
Heavier rain could fall along Interstate 44 from Tulsa to Rolla, Missouri. This data suggests no snow for the Kansas City area Friday morning, but I’ve placed a red arrow pointing toward the upper level low that could have a enough cold air within the storm for a solid band of snow to form over southwestern Kansas and western Oklahoma Friday morning.
The moisture will battle some dry air at the surface but needs to be watched and could have an impact on the Kansas City area Friday night. But for now, get ready for the weather pendulum to make another dramatic November swing.
