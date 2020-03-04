FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - If someone tells you to go fly a kite on Thursday or over the weekend, don’t take it personally. Sometimes, when it comes to the wind in March, it can really blow. I mean really blow or howl at more than 50 miles per hour.
We’ve got some wild March winds headed our way, at times, over the next five days. Our first doozy of a dose of wind blasts us on Thursday. That’s when some strong jet stream winds are blown down toward the earth’s surface.
Check out the map below. See the yellow shaded areas? One extends from South Dakota to near Chicago. This is one of those areas of strong jet stream winds. Downward momentum will bring us a windy day on Thursday.
How windy? Remember the wind speeds we show are the average wind speeds recorded over the most recent two minutes of time. They are sustained or constant winds, not wind gusts. Wind gusts are measured three second bursts of wind. The graphic below shows forecast sustained wind speeds for Thursday afternoon.
We should expect higher wind gusts in the order or 30 to 35 miles per hour. That won’t be strong enough for a Wind Advisory. A Wind Advisory requires sustained winds of 30 to 39 miles or wind gusts from 40 to 57 miles an hour for at least an hour.
We might see Wind Advisories issued this weekend. Saturday winds are expected to be stronger. Sometimes strong winds are created when a strong high pressure system is in relative close proximity to a strong low pressure system. That set-up occurs this weekend. Here’s a look at Saturday’s surface set-up.
Saturday’s strong pressure gradient will create a large area of powerful wind gusts that could exceed 50 miles an hour. If the map below plays out as forecast, we could see Wind Advisories issued for a portion of Saturday afternoon.
Strong wind gusts will blow most of the afternoon, so this won’t be a brief spell of wind and gusty winds will develop again Sunday. Maybe not as strong as Saturday, but enough wind that someone might tell you to fly a kite again Sunday afternoon.
