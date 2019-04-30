FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Tuesday morning’s thunderstorms have tempered the atmosphere and may help the metro from seeing any significant severe weather this afternoon and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center, in its midday update, shifted the severe weather threat farther south. Kansas City is now on the edge of the “Slight Risk” outlook area.

If you live south of KC, you have a better chance of seeing scattered severe thunderstorms later Tuesday into Tuesday night. The “Enhanced Risk” is now over southwest Missouri and covers more of Oklahoma.

Why the shift south? Persistent rain and cloud cover are keeping the temperatures cool and limiting the amount of energy needed for big thunderstorms to form here in KC.

Take a look at the latest forecast thunderstorm energy for Tuesday evening. You will notice medium and higher end energy is forecast to remain over southern Missouri with the highest amount of energy across southern and eastern Oklahoma.

This energy is tied to a stalled frontal boundary. South of the boundary, temperatures will warm well into the 70s and dewpoints will surge into the upper 60s. North of boundary including here in Kansas City, temperatures will struggle to reach the 60s with dewpoints likely staying in the 50s.

The front and the associated area of low pressure are expected to move north later today bringing a stronger cluster of thunderstorms closer to Kansas City this evening.

This thunderstorm cluster may get a little extra boost from stronger winds aloft that arrive this evening. This punch of stronger jet stream winds could increase wind shear to the point where a few thunderstorms rotate enough to form some hail up to the size of quarters. That’s enough for a severe thunderstorm warning.

Larger hail, up to tennis ball sized hail could fall in the enhanced outlook area. The upper level winds are also transporting lots of moisture into our area. Just look at the Water Vapor imagery from midday Tuesday. The purple and green areas indicate higher than normal moisture, and there is a lot of it flowing into the region and will increase as the main storm moves into the southern plains.

Added moisture, a stalled front, extra jet stream energy; it all adds up to an increased potential for excessive rainfall and flash flooding. The Weather Prediction Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, says parts of the Missouri and Kansas have up to a 50% chance of seeing flash flooding with several inches of rain expected by the time this storm moves out later Wednesday. Here in the Kansas City area, there is a slight risk of flash flooding for the rest of Tuesday.

So here is the list of threats today from the highest to lowest. 1) Lightning, 2)Flash Flooding, 3)Quarter-sized hail, 4)Wind Gusts near 60 mph, 5)Tornado-Very Low Threat

So yes, the threat of severe weather is lower today, but we can’t let out guard down just yet. Let’s wait until later this evening to make sure the severe weather threat stays farther south.

