FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The heat breaks Sunday! It will be the final day of a hot stretch of weather in Kansas City, but we could pay for the cooler weather by putting up with a period of severe thunderstorms Sunday evening. I’ll get to that in a moment, but first let’s talk about this hot summer weather.
This is our hottest streak of 90-degree days dating back to July 2018 and it’s officially a heat wave. The National Weather Service says a heat wave occurs when you have two or more days with afternoon high temperatures at 92-degrees or higher.
Sunday could be the fifth day in a row. The last four days have been our hottest so far this summer. I’ve listed the highs since Wednesday on the graphic below. We had a mini heatwave at the end of June.
The Excessive Heat Warning continues Sunday as we expect another day where the high index tops 105 for a few hours during the afternoon. But as I said at the start of this blog, the heat wave ends Sunday night. Here’s why!
A slow-moving cold front will finally arrive Sunday evening. Below you’ll see the projected position of the cold front and I’ve added simulated radar.
Widespread thunderstorms look likely Sunday evening and these thunderstorms could pack a wallop. The cold front will come in contact with some very buoyant and unstable air. This could result in thunderstorms with strong downburst or straight-line winds and maybe some large hail.
There is also the threat for flashing flooding. Additional, slow-moving thunderstorms are expected to develop behind the cold front Sunday night. These downpours could produce one to three inches of rain in some spots. The thunderstorms are expected to end late Sunday night or early Monday morning. The cold front will usher in a weather pattern change. Look at the map below!
The red shaded area represents the dome of hot air that’s dominated our weather since the middle of last week. This area of high-pressure retreats to the desert southwest. The retreating jet stream allows the winds aloft at 25,000 feet to push the cold front all the way into the deep south.
Cooler air from Canada will settle into the mid-west and it appears to stick around until the end of the month. Just look at the forecast from Climate Prediction Center. Below average temperatures are favored all the way into Texas through the end of July.
But don’t get fooled into thinking summer heat and humidity are over. We still have all of August. And you know how stifling August can be around Kansas City. So for now, let’s enjoy the end of this summer heat wave and an end to the oppressive humidity that came along with it.
