FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Mother Nature is bringing a one, two punch. First, we are getting snow and a Winter Weather Advisory through midnight and later tonight, an arctic front arrives bringing bitterly cold air to Missouri and Kansas. The cold front is currently over the northern plains but headed this way. Check out Sioux Falls, South Dakota! Single digit temperatures and that’s where we are headed by Thursday morning.
The cold air blasts into Kansas City around midnight. Temperatures are expected to drop from 33 degrees to 20 degrees in under two hours. This will cause some flash freezing of untreated roadways and surfaces. The harsh wind and bitter cold air is also prompting a Wind Chill Advisory for parts of the area. The Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at midnight at runs through noon on Thursday.
Wind Chill Advisories are issued when wind chill values are expected to drop between 15 and 25 below zero. Air temperatures will drop to near zero over northern Missouri. Add in a blustery north wind at more than 25 miles an hour and we are expecting wind chill values to reach 10 to 20 below zero. It will be even colder closer to the Iowa border. Central Iowa may experience wind chills 30 below or colder.
The cold air reaches as far north as the Canadian border. Thursday is expected to be sunny, but the depth of the cold air will keep a frigid feel around right through Thursday afternoon. We are forecasting single digit wind chills to spread across the entire forecast area and last through Thursday afternoon. Chillicothe may be the coldest spot tomorrow with wind chills remaining below zero through sunset Thursday.
The good news is this round of arctic air won’t last long. Temperatures will slowly rise to above freezing by Friday afternoon. Temperatures over the weekend will warm to the 50s by Sunday. You can track the cold air moving into the area by downloading the KCTV5 News App or by visiting the website, www.kctv5.com. As Gary Amble likes to say, “stay as warm as you can.”
