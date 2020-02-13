After the coldest air so far this season settles across the area today, we should really look back at some of the more brutal winters Kansas City has ever had. This way we can be thankful our low temperature stayed above zero. In fact, the winter of 1978-79 was the coldest ever recorded with an average temperature of 21.5 degrees F. That number comes from the high and low temperatures combined from December 1978 to February 1979.
And of course, we all remember last winter being such an awful and never ending cold and snowy few months, but even that season doesn't compare. The average temperature was 30.2 degrees, and this winter, so far, our average temperature comes in at about 35.0 degrees with 17 more days left until meteorological spring. By the way, the vernal equinox (astronomical spring) will occur on March 19th instead of the typical 20th or 21st, all thanks to this being a leap year.
Where do we compare when it comes to snowfall? Well, the short answer is it's been a mild winter. So far this season we've seen over 15" of snow, not including the snowfall from October or November. This time last year we only had 11" of snowfall. But these numbers pale in comparison to the whopping 68" received back in 1911/12, the all-time record for the Kansas City area.
If you're sick and tired of the cold and snow there is good news, warmer weather returns just in time for the weekend! The area of high pressure providing us with a nice clear sky will shift off to the east over the next few days.
Wind near the surface will turn from the south which is a warming flow. That will lead to temperatures climbing back near 30 degrees by Valentine's Day with 40s and 50s on track this weekend.
After all it is Kansas City, and these warm-ups are short-lived. Another system is expected to move in on Monday. As always, we'll be fine tuning our forecasts the next few days.
