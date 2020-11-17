FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - Thanksgiving is a little more than a week away. For many of us, the holiday will look different.
Smaller gatherings seem to be the way to go. There’s also been a suggestion that we should have our celebration outside. Some scoffed at the notion of eating outside in late November in Kansas City. My goodness, we’ll all freeze! Right? Maybe not, maybe not this year.
After a cool start to next week this warmer than average November weather pattern looks to return just in time for Turkey. No doubt you’ve noticed the absence of very cold air this month. It’s all due to the location on the Jet Stream.
Ah yes, the jet stream or the upper level winds. Can you see the jet stream on the map above? If you can’t find it just follow the words jet stream from the left side of the graphic to the right side of the graphic. The jet stream usually covers a wide region in the atmosphere. That’s why you see the band of green, yellow and red that’s stretched across the northern tier of the United States.
The upper level winds are strongest in the middle or core of the jet stream. That’s the reddish area inside the yellow contour. The winds are getting stronger at this time of year because there’s a bigger temperature difference between the north pole and the equator.
The jet stream typically follows the sun’s path. The sun sets farther south in late Autumn and the jet stream usually shifts farther south. That can mean some very cold days and nights in late November here in Kansas City. But not this year. For instance, coming up Wednesday and Thursday temperatures in Kansas City will run about 15 to 25 degrees above average. That means Wednesday’s high could be near 70 and Thursday’s high could reach the upper 70’s.
The downside to the warmth will be the winds that come along with a warmer day. Wednesday and Thursday could offer wind gusts close to 40 mph. The warmer temperatures can create instability in the atmosphere. That unstable air can tap into the strong winds aloft and help transfer those gusty winds to the surface. So hold onto your hat and don’t bother raking leaves until Friday.
A cold front brings a chance of rain and much cooler air to the region over the weekend and to start next week. But starting next Tuesday, the jet stream starts shifting back to the Canadian border and most of the U.S. is forecast to experience another warmer than average stretch. The Climate Prediction Center forecasts above average temperatures will be possible if not likely during the last week of November and that includes Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving is right in the middle of that 6 day stretch. The jet stream looks to take on a similar appearance to this week. So it appears there is a good chance we will see temperatures back in the 60s, if not close to 70 again for Thanksgiving.
It’s about a week and a half away but here’s an early look at some key hours for Thanksgiving to help you plan for the holiday.
That’s a pretty good looking forecast if you are running a virtual 5k or doing a gym workout via zoom. It’s also a pretty good-looking forecast for some outdoor dining. Yes, Thanksgiving may be different this year but least the weather will cooperate. The one year we need a warmer Thanksgiving holiday and it looks like we’ll get one.
