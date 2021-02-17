blog 4.jpg

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The most bitter air from this latest Arctic Blast is beginning to release its grip on our area, but we are by no means out of the woods in terms of dealing with this dangerously cold air.

Mostly cloudy skies overnight and a gentle north-northeast breeze will send area temperatures into the middle single digits by daybreak with wind chills on the cold side of zero.

blog 1.jpg

Thursday will bring partly sunny skies, with temperatures making a run at 20 degrees. That may feel nice to you but it's still 25 degrees below normal.

blog 2.jpg

The weekend will see the arctic air retreat back into Canada allowing temperatures in our area to reach above freezing for the first time since Feb. 5.

blog 3.jpg

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.