FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The most bitter air from this latest Arctic Blast is beginning to release its grip on our area, but we are by no means out of the woods in terms of dealing with this dangerously cold air.
Mostly cloudy skies overnight and a gentle north-northeast breeze will send area temperatures into the middle single digits by daybreak with wind chills on the cold side of zero.
Thursday will bring partly sunny skies, with temperatures making a run at 20 degrees. That may feel nice to you but it's still 25 degrees below normal.
The weekend will see the arctic air retreat back into Canada allowing temperatures in our area to reach above freezing for the first time since Feb. 5.
