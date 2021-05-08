FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of west central Kansas until 9 p.m. Isolated thunderstorms will likely develop within the area shaded in pink.
These storms could become strong to severe and capable of producing large hail up to two inches in diameter, damaging wind gusts of 70 mph, and a tornado or two.
It's still a waiting game for us in Kansas City.
More storms will build to the east and will likely reach our area after 10 p.m.
If these storms form into a more organized cluster/line (which most of the data shows this happening), then damaging wind will be the primary threat. We could see gusts up to 70 mph. What this means is tree limbs could snap, power lines could get knocked down, and any loose objects outside will get tossed around.
Hail up to the size of quarters is also possible and the tornado risk is low, but not zero. Beyond the chance for severe storms in our area, there will be frequent lightning and heavy amounts of rain which could lead to localized flooding in spots.
Thunderstorms will continue pushing off to the east and southeast overnight into Sunday morning.
After daybreak, most of the rain will be off to our east and will be feeling the effects of the cold front. Temperatures Sunday will likely not get out of the 50s.
