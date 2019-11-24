FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Traveling for Thanksgiving? You'll definitely want to keep reading because this week could really test your nerves.
We're tracking three different storm systems that will bring fowl-- Err, rather, foul weather to much of the country through Friday. In other words it's going to be hard to travel this week without running into either rain or snow or both. We always have more confidence in a forecast when we can see the storms or disturbances on a radar/satellite composite map. And guess what? We can see the storms headed our way this week. Check out the radar/satellite composite map below. I've labeled the three storms and included each day the individual storm will impact the Midwest.
The first storm, located off the coast of Washington state will intensify as it dives across the Rocky mountains on Monday. It is forecast to become a compact spin in the atmosphere by Monday night. Air rises, sometimes rapidly, in storms like this. Add in cold air and you've got the makings of a snowstorm. There are Winter Storm Watches and Warnings already issued beginning Monday night and lasting through Tuesday night. Below you'll find the areas under storm watches and warnings as of Sunday evening.
Six to 10 inches of snow are expected in the pink areas by Tuesday night. That means Interstate highways across western Nebraska, eastern Colorado and Wyoming could be snow packed and dangerous. The areas in blue indicate where Winter Storm Watches are in effect. The storm is also expected to pack a lot of wind. The brown shaded areas on the map could see wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour.
What does this storm mean for Kansas City and neighboring areas? As you can see on the map below periods of rain are possible Tuesday across Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Illinois.
The storm, marked by the "L" on the map above is forecast to move from southwestern Kansas to north-central Missouri Tuesday night. If the storm follows this path then most of the precipitation in Missouri and Kansas will be rain and not snow. However, far northwestern Missouri could see a changeover to snow Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
If rain changes over to snow in northwestern Missouri, then a quick inch of snow will be possible. Again, if the storm takes the above track, then it will NOT snow in Kansas City on Tuesday. This storm moves into the Great Lakes on Wednesday. A steady heavy rain and snow are expected across states near the Great Lakes. Again the snow will stay north of the center of the storm, marked by the "L". But, no matter the type of precipitation, it's going to take you longer to get to your destination if you are traveling to Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana or Michigan on Wednesday.
The weather quiets down across the Midwest on Wednesday. Travel to states such as Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas or New Mexico should be fine Wednesday as long as you get to where you're going by Wednesday night. The second storm of the week, the one currently in the Pacific Ocean, races into the southern plains and southern Rockies by Thanksgiving morning.
You can see on the map above a large area of snow moving north along I-35. South of I-35, temperatures will be warm enough for rain. It's too early to tell how much snow will fall with this system. It depends if the snow changes to rain or the rain changes to snow. Either way, Thanksgiving Day will be a cold, wet, day across a large portion of the country. The third storm, currently near the Aleutian islands, is forecast to be a slow-moving storm. This storm is forecast to take a track similar to storm number one that moves through Tuesday and Tuesday night.
That means mostly rain for Missouri and Kansas and mostly snow for the northern plains. Just in time for the trip home. I told you travel this week would test your nerves. Safe travels, and don't forget to download the StormTrack5 App before your trip.
Have a Happy Thanksgiving!
