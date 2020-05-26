We are heading into the homestretch of May 2020 and this year looks vastly different than last year. Different for many reasons including our weather. May 2020 has been a breeze compared to last year. Here are a few reasons why.
- We had nearly 13 inches of rain in May 2019. So far, just 2.83" of rain in May 2020 (1.50" below average)
- The May 28th, 2019 Linwood & Excelsior Springs Tornadoes. Nothing like that this year
- May 2019, Kansas 68 tornadoes, Missouri 39. May 2020, Kansas 6 tornadoes, Missouri 3
- May 2019 about 1.5 degrees cooler than average. This year just over 3 degrees cooler than normal.
Not much will change over the month’s final week. Wednesday & Thursday offer cloudy skies, cooler than normal temperatures and chances of rain. You can blame it on a stalled storm spinning over Texas.
The Texas storm is a cut off low (See last week's cut-ff low blog). The storm stalls and it prevents a frontal boundary near Kansas City from moving. So the front becomes stationary, meaning it's moving at less than 7 miles an hour. That means more muggy weather which leads to off and on rain showers. Some of these showers and thunderstorms will move very slowly.
With all the moisture in the air, there’s a chance for any shower or thunderstorm that develops to produce tropical downpours Wednesday and Thursday. So Weather Alert Days will continue through late week.
Here’s how much more rain is possible between Wednesday and Thursday evening.
Rain isn't surprising in late May and early June. The next three weeks are often our wettest of the entire year. We average more than five inches of rain between the end of May and the middle of June. But this is where the year 2020 does the unexpected, at least in short term.
A summer-like ridge of high pressure aloft develops over the central and southern plains over the weekend.
Except for possible passing shower Saturday, this ridge looks to dry us out for five, six or maybe seven days. And since air warms by compression when it sinks, we might be looking at some very warm, if not hot weather by the end of May and start of June. But that's for another blog.
