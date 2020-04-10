fairway, ks (KCTV) -- When you take spring and winter and smash the two seasons together, you get "sprinter."
That’s what we are getting as we end the week and head into the weekend. After record breaking heat on Wednesday, we are going to see below normal temperatures by Friday morning.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued another freeze warning. This warning will last until 9 a.m. Friday. Temperatures will drop below freezing and stay that cold for several hours which could damage or kill any sensitive plants.
Is this normal?
Well, technically temperatures will be far from normal for this time of year, especially when the average low for April 10 is around 42 degrees.
However, it's not unusual we get this cold by the second week of April. We typically see our last frost or freeze in Kansas City around April 8.
This seems a little later than normal, which is true, but compared to last year our last freeze was on April 13 where the temperature dropped to 28 degrees.
But it doesn’t stop there.
Temperatures rebound a bit on Saturday afternoon with highs in the 60s, then it’s back down we go Sunday.
Our next storm system is currently off the west coast and will move in over the weekend bringing more rain and the chance of ... dare I say it? Snow.
Right now, accumulation seems minimal here in the metro, but we’ll be watching areas to our north.
There is a possibility parts of northeast Kansas and northwestern Missouri could see measurable snowfall before the weekend is over.
It’s still a bit too early to make predictions as to just how much will fall, but the Storm Track 5 Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on this one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.