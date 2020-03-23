FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - They say perception is reality. So if you think it’s rained a lot lately, then your perception is the reality.
Over the last 14 days, it’s rained nearly four inches. Those four inches of rain are twice as much rain compared to normal. These have been soaking rains that have lasted for many hours. It’s helped the grass turn green and kept Spring flooding at a minimal.
Well guess what, more reality is on the way. There are two more chances of rain this week and the first one arrives Monday night. As I’ve written before, if you can see a storm on a satellite/radar composite picture, then forecast confidence increases. So our confidence is high that it will rain a couple times this week. Here’s a radar/satellite composite image from Monday afternoon.
If we can see a storm, then we can pick out which piece of computer guidance is better handling the storm. We can follow that guidance to get a better idea of details such as, when the storm will arrive, how the strong the storm will be, how much will rain, etc.
Tuesday morning’s storm was spinning over the four corners region of the United States Monday afternoon. Some computer modeling guidance suggested rain was already falling over southwest Kansas, but our in-house computer model accurately picked up on the rain and snow over Colorado and Utah.
If our guidance is right, then you will wake up to rain and thunder Tuesday morning. Pockets of heavy rain are likely with some of us seeing another inch of rain in our gauges by Tuesday afternoon.
The storm associated with the rain and thunderstorms on the above graphic will also bring a marginal to slight risk of severe weather areas just to the southwest of the Storm Track 5 viewing area. Strong upper level winds, a sharp temperature contrast between five and 10,000 feet and warmer air will lead to rapidly developing thunderstorms over western Kansas around midnight.
The strongest thunderstorms will track along Highway 54 and expand southward into Oklahoma bringing a threat for large hail to these areas. Closer to Kansas City, we might see an isolated thunderstorm produce some severe hail, but again, the better chances are southwest of the metro.
Once these thunderstorms move out of area Tuesday afternoon, warmer and drier air will begin to overspread the area Tuesday night and during the day Wednesday. Wednesday is going to be a great day to sit on the back deck and soak up some Springtime rays.
But don’t get use to the sunshine. The next storm, (now in the Pacific Northwest) arrives Friday morning. We could see a brief shower early Friday, but the better chance of rain arrives Friday night as a cold front sweeps across Missouri and Kansas.
Most of the rain or thunderstorms should be located behind the cold front. This should limit the chance for severe weather because the rain will fall in the cooler air behind the front, a region with fewer atmospheric dynamics for severe weather.
Friday morning’s rain coupled with the chance of Friday night rain should add up to another quarter to half inch of rain. So between Monday and Saturday, it looks like the Kansas City metro area is line for another half inch to inch of rain.
Rainfall amounts will be lower the farther north you live and perhaps slightly heavier the farther south and southeast of Kansas City you live. Here’s the projected rainfall amounts for the upcoming week.
It sure seems like it’s been a rainy March. That’s our perception, but in this case, it’s also the reality. Hang in there, it appears a drier stretch of weather may be headed our way by the time April begins. Well, at least that’s my prediction when it comes to looking at the long-range models. I’m hoping that becomes reality.
