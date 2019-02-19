There is a 100% chance of snow Tuesday night! We don’t say that too often. But just look at Tuesday afternoon’s radar/satellite composite snapshot. Two weather systems are merging and headed into the central United States. This is what gives us so much confidence that we are in for a night of snow/sleet and freezing rain and drizzle.
The heaviest precipitation will move into the Kansas City area between 7 P.M. and midnight. There is a very good chance, based on radar imagery, that we could see an inch of snow an hour for a couple of hours. At times, this snow could be mixed with sleet. This would quickly accumulate on the roads and travel conditions would deteriorate rapidly before 10 P.M. Overnight as the snow and sleet transitions to freezing drizzle or rain, we expect roads to be snow and ice packed. This storms’ impacts on streets and highways will stretch into the mid-morning hours on Wednesday.
We have high confidence it will snow. But there is a complicating factor when it comes to snow fall amounts. Just check out the Forecast track image below from later Tuesday night.
Notice the pink area? That area represents where sleet or freezing rain could fall. How could this happen? It has to do with the vertical thickness of the atmosphere. When we are forecasting snow, we look for the 540-vertical thickness line. Thickness is a measure of the vertical distance between two pressure layers. We often look at this thickness of the air between roughly the surface and 18,000 feet. The thickness gives us a virtual temperature of this layer and when the thickness is near 540, it means the temperature of this slab of air is around the freezing point or 32-degrees. So Tuesday night, with the 540 line near or just south of Kansas City, we have a very good chance that some sleet or freezing rain will mix, at times, with the snow. Where a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing occurs, there will be less snow accumulation. Because computer models handle the location of the 540-thickness line differently, we are getting different snow fall outputs when we compare the most often used computer guidance. Here is an example below.
The green line represents the European model outlook and the Euro suggests the 540 line will set up farther north than the North American Model (NAM). That’s why the NAM projects about an inch and a half more snow. Personally, with the 540-thickness close to Kansas City, Tuesday night will be a scenario where we switch back and forth between snow, sleet and freezing drizzle. So here’s how I think the accumulation totals will break down.
Here’s my timeline for the types and rates of precipitation for Tuesday evening and overnight.
1) 6PM – 8PM…… Light Sleet and snow mixed with freezing drizzle
2) 8PM – 11PM…. Heavy snow, mixed with sleet. An inch an hour accumulations possible
3) 11PM – 2AM…Light snow
4) 2AM – 6AM…. Light freezing drizzle. A tenth of an inch or less accumulation
So there you go! A 100% chance of snow Tuesday night and a very likely chance it ends as freezing drizzle.
Thanks for reading the KCTV5 weather blog. Remember you can track the storm with the free KCTV mobile app. We will have team coverage all evening and then Erin Little and Alena Lee will pick up coverage starting at 4 A.M. Wednesday.
Have a great night. Stay off the roads, if you can, and enjoy yet another snowstorm in KC.
