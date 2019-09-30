FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- We wrapped up September with yet another warm day. That means September 2019 was a very warm month. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says this was the sixth warmest September since record keeping started. Here’s a synopsis of the September stats.
The average daytime high didn’t crack the top ten but the nighttime lows were tied for the third warmest on record. That’s a trend we’ve been seeing for several years. Warmer overnight average lows are rising faster than average daytime highs.
Researchers at Climate Central say since 2010, there have been 34% more record warm, overnight lows as compared to record daytime highs. But we’re about to see a major weather pattern change as we head into the middle of the week. Just look at the Monday night surface map.
While high pressure over the southeast is acting as a heat pump, colder than average air is poised to move south starting Wednesday night. The clash of air masses will result in more heavy rain for parts of Missouri and Kansas.
Another two to four inches of rain is possible before the fronts move away Thursday morning. We don’t need more rain here in Kansas City. We ended up almost two and a quarter inches ahead of normal in September and now for the year we are nearly 17 inches above average.
So rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast starting late Tuesday night and lasting off and on through the day Wednesday. Behind the front, a blustery northwest wind will blow and Thursday morning it could feel almost 50-degrees cooler than it did Monday afternoon.
How’s that for a significant change in the weather? It will certainly feel as if Fall has finally arrived.
