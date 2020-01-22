FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Part one of our latest winter storm will continue to impact us tonight. The second part of the storm rolls in Thursday and will bring us a better chance for accumulating snow Thursday night and Friday. Winter Weather Advisories are still in effect for parts of the area until late evening.
Most roads are just wet because temperatures are just above freezing in most areas. However, slick roads are being reported northeast of Kansas City where the temperature continues to hover right at or just below freezing. We won’t get much of a break from the wintry weather tonight.
There is a 50 to 60-percent chance for a mixture of light rain or drizzle and light snow to continue through the overnight hours. However, very little, if any, ice or snow accumulation is expected through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be steady right around 32 to 33 degrees all night long. That means untreated roads or surfaces could become icy. Otherwise, most treated roads and surfaces will stay wet all night. Here’s a radar simulation valid for 7 a.m. Thursday.
It looks like the roads will be fine for the Thursday morning commute and trip to school. We will likely see off and on drizzle and snow flurries into late Thursday afternoon. So roads should remain wet and not icy. The exception may be over northern Missouri where road surface temperatures, especially those in low lying or sheltered areas, may stay below freezing.
The mix of drizzle and snow will remain light until the second part of the storm moves closer to Kansas City Thursday afternoon. First a cold front arrives, turning winds to the north. Then part two of the storm is forecast to strengthen between Columbia and St. Louis Thursday evening. We expect a large area of snow to develop in the colder air and become widespread during the evening hours. Below is a radar depiction valid for Thursday evening at 7 p.m.
A steady, light to moderate and some areas heavy, snow is forecast to fall through the night Thursday. Heavier bands of snow may develop just east of metro Kansas City as the storm deepens and spins closer to St Louis. Snow squalls within the snowbands could drop visibilities to a half mile or less for short bursts before sunrise Friday morning. In the heavier bands, snow rates could reach a half inch to an inch an hour. Below is radar simulation based on forecast information for 3 a.m. Friday.
Snow could fall for several hours Friday morning, especially along and east of the Highway 13 corridor. It’s possible the snow doesn’t taper to flurries until mid-afternoon east of Kansas City. The snowfall forecast below doesn’t count any snow that accumulated Wednesday. This snowfall forecast is for snow that falls between Thursday evening and Friday afternoon.
If bands of heavier snow set up east of Kansas City, then we can expect the higher snowfall totals to be along and east of the highway 13 corridor, with just a few exceptions. Not the darker bands of the map below. It’s not of the question for seven-inch snow totals to be seen in isolated spots over parts of Saline and Petties counties. Here’s the latest snowfall forecast from the Storm Track 5 Weather Center.
Snowfall totals like the ones above mean travel on Interstate 70 east of Kansas City could be hazardous and slow. It means Highways 13 and 65 on the Missouri side would also be snow covered and dangerous. The same holds true for Highway 50 between Lees Summit and Sedalia.
If you are tired of the snow and winter cold, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. That light is sunshine, which should return Saturday. That will start the snow melt. By Sunday and Monday of next week, temperatures are forecast to warm to near 50. By then even the hardiest of winter lovers will be ready for a little January thaw. But until then, it’s back to our current winter storm.
