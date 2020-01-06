2020 is off to a warm and dry start. I know It’s early, but we haven’t had any snow or rain so far this year and temperatures are running about 11 degrees above average over the first week of the new year.

Above average temperatures are forecast to last through the middle of the week, and there is no rain forecast through Wednesday. But for anyone who thought we weren’t going to have a winter, or (gasp) thought it was over, you might have spoken too soon. A winter storm will likely impact the area this weekend.

Exactly how? We don’t yet. But there will be a cold rain, or a cold rain changing to sleet or a cold rain, mixing to sleet and changing to snow sometime between Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon. Stop me if you’ve heard this before, it depends on the speed and track of the storm.

We are fairly confident there will be a storm. We are issuing weather alerts for Friday and Saturday in the event the storm becomes impactful. Why the confidence? We can see the storms on satellite. Two storms that should provide a one-two Pacific punch.

The first storm moves across the northern United States by midweek. It drags a strong cold front through the northern plains. The second storm will dive into southern California where it strengthens. Below is the set up for Thursday afternoon. The first storm is now along the U.S.-Canadian border while the second storm moves into Mexico. A light rain is forecast to fall in Kansas City or just east of the metro.

But this is where things could get tricky. (Please refer to the above graphic) Remember, wind flows counter-clockwise around an area of low pressure. That means the storm in the northern U.S. is pulling very cold air down into the plains from Canada. Temperatures Friday afternoon in Kansas City are forecast to drop into the 20s. At the same time, the storm over Mexico is drawing in warmer and somewhat humid air from the Gulf of Mexico. The cold front will stall south of Kansas City leaving a shallow layer of cold air just behind it. The storm in Mexico is forecast to move along the stalled boundary. That means as the storm moves into southwestern Oklahoma on Friday, it will bring along more moisture. The moisture will ride over the top of the shallow cold air layer. That means, by Friday afternoon, if there is enough cold air in place, the result could be freezing rain or a mix of rain and sleet or a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. Friday night, the storm is forecast to move across Arkansas.

If the storm takes the track across Arkansas, then colder air will spill into the storm from the north. So, it appears that by Saturday morning the wintry mix would change over to all snow before coming to an end.

Judging by computer guidance the heavier snowfall could be just two counties south of Kansas City. But it could also be a county or two north of Kansas City. That means this storm must be watched closely as the path could shift. It could also speed up or slow down. In other words, we don’t know specifics; i.e. snow or sleet accumulation, school closings. It’s just way too early to tell. So for now, here’s a safe way to plan for the storm until more details are learned later this week.

So yes, 2020 is off to a warm, dry start but all that could change this weekend. Oh, If you got a new mobile device for the holidays go ahead and download our free StormTrack5 Weather App. You can check the StormTrack5 forecast any time of the day and you can follow the storm on radar with the App. We’ll keep you posted this week so please keep checking back for updates.