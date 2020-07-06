FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - The "Ring of Fire." What is it? Some might answer a popular song made famous by Johnny Cash in the 1970s, but for the purpose of this blog, the "Ring of Fire" is a weather phenomenon that can bring our area some wicked nighttime or early morning thunderstorms.
A "Ring of Fire" weather pattern is setting up this week and that means the chance for early morning thunderstorms Thursday, Friday and to a lesser extent, Saturday morning.
So what is the "Ring of Fire" weather pattern? Look at the graphic below. You might be able to see it for yourself. If not, I'll explain below the graphic.
The "Ring of Fire" is the area around the periphery of a large dome of hot summer-time air. A huge heat dome is building across the southern plains this week and Kansas City will be on the edge of some intense heat and humidity. 100-degree heat will be possible over central Kansas while in Kansas City our highs will reach the lower 90s.
We expect thunderstorms to ride along the edge of this intense heat Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The thunderstorms will develop over Nebraska then follow the upper level winds and track southward into Kansas City by Thursday.
The dome of hot air will remain fairly stationary through the end of the week. So it appears likely that thunderstorms will form over the upper Missouri River Valley Thursday night and head toward Kansas City again Friday morning.
Remember, up to 70% of our summer-time rains come from these nighttime thunderstorm complexes. So it's not surprising that the models are spitting out some hefty rainfall amounts through the end of the weekend.
That means flash flooding will be a concern, and we're fairly confident these thunderstorms will happen. Plus, the dew points over our area suggest a lot of moisture will be overhead. In fact, if all that water instantly fell to earth over a single spot, computer model guidance suggests it could easily top two inches of rain.
Another concern will be for some strong, perhaps damaging winds while you are sleeping. So this is always the time to remind you to have a wait to get warnings overnight and one way to do that is by downloading the KCTV5 News app on your iPhone or Android device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.