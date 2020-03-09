Just a reminder, it’s still winter and will be until March 19. I know it hasn’t felt like winter. The high was 71 degrees on Sunday, the first time we’ve had a high over 70 since last autumn. And Monday’s rains were very spring-like. A generous soaking that recharged the soil with much needed moisture to the tune of almost an inch and a half in many spots.
Here’s a sample of rainfall amounts at several reporting stations across the region.
Once Monday’s rain move out, get ready for the air to have a late winter chill for the next couple of days. Daytime highs fall back to near seasonal levels in the low to mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Northwest winds will bring the return of cooler temperatures and those same northwest winds will bring a couple of swift moving systems that could pop a couple of rain showers here late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning and another quick shot of rain will be possible Thursday morning ahead of a warm front. Thursday afternoon, behind the warm front, our highs will zoom to near 70, but it won’t last long.
A seasonably strong cold front shows up Friday and drops our highs back into the 40s as we head into the weekend.
Once again, chilly north winds take over and drops temperatures Saturday morning back into the 30s. That’s cold enough for snow. And guess what, look at the above map again and note the storm over Arizona.
This slow-moving storm arrives in Kansas City Friday night. It will spread a steady, cold rain across much of Kansas and Missouri to start the weekend. The air above our heads will cold enough for snow to form and fall to earth. Down here on earth, the temperature might too warm for much of the snow to stick but if it snows hard enough, long enough, then some grassy areas could pick up a quick accumulation.
Here’s a simulated radar image for noon on Saturday.
Not what you want to see if plan on spending time at the Power and Light District during the Big 12 basketball tournament. That means a cold, wet Big 12 run Saturday morning. A quarter to half-inch of rain will be possible along with big fat, wet snowflakes. But temperatures will be near 40 degrees. so it will really have to snow hard for the snow to stick to streets.
But stranger things have happened and March average two inches of snow every year. Like we said, spring doesn’t officially start until March 19 This weekend will remind us, it’s still winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.