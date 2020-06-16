FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - A trend that started in May is carrying over into June. What is supposed to be the wettest stretch of weather across the Kansas City area is turning out to be drier than normal this year.
May ended up with below average rainfall, a deficit of 1.59” and the first two weeks of June have been even drier. It hasn’t rained more than a trace at Kansas City International Airport since the 6th of June. A dry stretch of nine days. Here is the latest KC rainfall report as of Tuesday, June 16th.
The lush green grass of April and May is suddenly, if not watered adequately, turning brown. I noticed the hot, dry weather has seemed to temporarily stunt the growth of some garden vegetable plants.
Quick developing isolated showers help but what we really need is a soaking, long lasting rain. Our type of climate typically requires about an inch and half to two inches of rainwater a week to keep lawns green and gardens growing. Well, there is some hope on the horizon. We certainly have enough juice in the atmosphere for thunderstorms to form but we need a cold front and one is nudging into the area Thursday evening.
Here’s the higher resolution North American Model’s depiction of the surface set up Thursday evening.
The cold front isn’t very strong, and the winds aloft aren’t very strong so some of these showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday morning could be heavy. The severe weather threat is low but in these types of environments, thunderstorms with damaging winds of more 60 miles per hour will be possible.
Hail is also threat along with an increased risk of flash flooding. The Weather Prediction Center, who looks out for potentially hazardous weather, is highlighting an area over northwest Missouri for a “Marginal Risk” of excessive rainfall. That means the WPC things there is a 5% to 10% chance of flash flooding occurring in the area highlighted below.
Why this area? Because when the winds aloft are relatively weak, thunderstorms will move slowly and may “train” or move over the same areas repeatedly. At this moment it appears the most likely area to see training thunderstorms would be the northwest corner of Missouri. That’s where one to three inches of rain is forecast to fall between Thursday night and Monday.
Farther south, less rainfall is expected but we must watch the front carefully. If the front shifts farther south, then heavier rain-bands could move closer to Kansas City. Here’s one possible outcome to rainfall amounts between Thursday and Monday.
You’ll notice some of the purple areas above correspond with rainfall amounts in excess of one inch and some instances could reach three inches of rain. Upon careful inspection those area would lie north of Highway 36 at places such as; Chillicothe, Maryville, Bethany and Trenton Missouri.
Closer to Kansas City, rainfall amounts are predicted to be between a quarter of an inch and three-quarters of an inch. They could higher but the important take away here is that we could end a recent dry spell and the way things are setting up, as we head toward the end of June, to be wetter and cooler than it has been the last couple of weeks. Whew!
