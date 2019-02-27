All eyes are on another potential winter storm this weekend. Snow is looking more likely, beginning late Saturday and lasting into the afternoon on Sunday. The newest longer-range computer guidance weather maps came into the weather center and both pieces of data painted a swath of snow this weekend from Colorado to Indiana. That includes Kansas City!
The Storm on Wednesday got better organized over the last 24-hours. On Wednesday’s satellite map, the storm had the trademark comma feature we see with many stronger low-pressure areas. This storm takes this shape as counter-clockwise winds around the center of the low-pressure area pull moisture into the storm. The moisture forms into clouds we can see on this satellite image.
This is the storm that will move into central plains Saturday night and Sunday. The storm won’t look the same once it makes it into the mainland of the United States, but it appears it will stay moderately-strong as it travels across the Rockies and into the central U.S. We can see the strength of the storm by applying a storm energy scale to the spin associated with the storm. The tighter the spin, the deeper the low-pressure area, the stronger the storm. This weekend’s storm is expected to weaken and stretch out as it encounters frictional sources from the Rocky Mountains, but it regains some strength as it moves over the southern plains. Applying the scale, we see that we will still have a moderately strong storm as it’s passing near Kansas City.
A lead piece of energy may produce a few snow showers on Saturday but it’s the larger spin that will impact our weather on Sunday. The spin aloft often reflects what happens down on earth. In this case, the upper level storm produces an elongated low-pressure area that will help generate a large area of snow across the northern plains and rain in the southern United States. Sunday’s weather map will look something like this graphic below.
This storm will have adequate moisture to produce a few inches of snow. But remember this weekend, as the snow is falling, our temperatures may be in the single digits or teens. This colder air will enhance the potential for snowfall. If everything comes together perfectly we could be talking about more than 5 inches of snow. Two of our computer models suggest a heavier snowfall event this weekend.
A word of caution here. We will get higher resolution data over the next couple of days. So the above totals may shrink. I doubt they go any higher. The bottom-line, if you have travel plans this weekend, now may be the time to come up with a plan B. That may include coming back a day early or waiting until later Sunday to drive. If the full potential of this storm is realized, Kansas City’s 2018-2019 snow total will top 30 inches for the first time since 2012-2013. Certainly, a reason to keep your eyes on the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.
Thank you for reading the KCTV5 Weather Blog. As always to get the latest forecast as we get closer to the weekend, just download the free KCTV5 Weather App.
