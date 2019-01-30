Yes, it’s cold. A record cold day Wednesday in Kansas City where the high failed to reach seven degrees. It hasn’t been that cold on January 30th since the 1950s.
But the frigid day also brought something usually reserved for arctic air masses. A variety of atmospheric phenomenon that many in Kansas City saw on Wednesday. Did you see this sight early Wednesday before clouds and light snow arrived?
My cousin, Kimberli Taylor Lawrenz, took this picture on her way to work. She called it a rainbow over the city. Heidi Osborn Brockman also took this picture just after sunrise.
Both of these pictures feature an atmospheric optic called a 22-degree halo. Halos occur when rays of sunlight are refracted through tiny ice crystals in the atmosphere.
Why are they more likely to occur in very cold air like this week? Because cold, arctic air often contains ice crystals that are hexagonal shaped. This allows the sunlight to bend as it passes through the crystal. Below is a graphic from the University of Illinois that describes the bending of the light through a hexagonal shaped column.
Once the sunlight passes through the ice crystal, some of the rays refract while others pass straight through the crystal. Different colors are created by the varying wavelengths of sunlight created, this the rainbow effect. Here’s another graphic from the University of Illinois that shows how we see the halo 22-degrees from the sun.
Pretty cool stuff. If you happen to catch a cool atmospheric sight, don’t hesitate to share it on our Facebook page or email me at brett.anthony@kctv5.com. Thanks for reading Wednesday’s blog and stay warm.
