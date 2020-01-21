UPDATE: A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect starting at midnight until noon Wednesday. Areas of the metro will not see snow until 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. Wednesday.
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The next Winter Storm to impact Kansas City is rounding into shape Tuesday afternoon. The storm currently consists of two pieces of energy. Both are easy to see on the radar/satellite map. We’ve got arrows pointing to both parts of the upcoming weather maker.
The first part of the next storm arrives early Wednesday. It’s the mass of rain you can see that stretches from western Kansas, south into Mexico on the graphic above. This first wave will bring moisture into Kansas City overnight. At first, the rain and snow in the clouds will evaporate before reaching earth. But by the start of the Wednesday morning rush hour we should see a steady light snow falling. When it starts, it could begin as some freezing drizzle or sleet. That could lead to roads quickly becoming slick before the Wednesday rush hour is over.
The blue shaded areas, on the map above, are snow. The pink shaded areas are either freezing rain or sleet or a combination of rain, sleet and snow. This happens because there is a layer of air at 5,000 feet off the ground that is near or slightly above freezing. Instead of the precipitation starting as snow, it starts as rain or sleet. It likely refreezes when it gets closer to the surface where the temperature is near or below freezing.
This leads to the mix of rain, freezing, sleet and snow. There is a better chance for a mix of all three later in the afternoon as most area surface temperatures warm to near freezing or just above. But after sunset the air should cool enough that any mixed precipitation will likely turn back over to snow for the end of Wednesday evening’s rush hour.
Wednesday’s snow will likely feature some big, wet snowflakes that could accumulate quickly. The first round of snow will taper late Wednesday or early Thursday as the first wave of energy exits the area. The lack of precipitation and southerly winds may allow temperatures to warm above freezing and melt some of the snow that accumulates on Wednesday. The second part of the storm begins moving Thursday morning. Here’s what Live Power Doppler could like Thursday morning as the second part of the storm is arriving.
The second part of the storm will bring a cold front with it. That means the air should get cold enough for the mix of sleet, snow and rain to change over to all snow later in the day Friday. This could lead to more accumulating snowfall Thursday night into Friday morning.
How much snow we see depends on where the upper level low associated with the second part of the storm tracks. Some models suggest it moves close enough to Kansas City to put us in the comma head of the storm and that would mean several hours of snow Friday morning. But other data quickly shifts the storm east of the area leaving Kansas City with little more than flurries Friday morning. If we compare the four most popular computer models we use, we can see the range of possible snow for this next event.
That’s roughly one to five inches between Wednesday and Friday morning. If the snow lingers later into Friday morning, then the snow totals could go higher. A range like this within the models suggest this a tough storm to forecast. We’re hoping all the data comes in line and gives us a clearer picture into the amounts of types of precipitation we will see the second half of this week. We are 100% sure we will see some snow and rain but just how much if what needs to be ironed out. As we say on tv, stay tuned!
