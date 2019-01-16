A boxer jabs and then hits with a right cross. It’s called a one-two punch. Mother Nature tries to deliver that blow between Wednesday night and Saturday morning.
First the jab. We’ve got a Winter Weather Advisory tonight, ending Thursday morning at 9 AM.
This is a weak system. It will bring a period of very light freezing drizzle or freezing rain tonight. Probably less than a tenth of an inch but with temperatures close to freezing a light glaze could form on some area roadways.
The highest chance for a mix of freezing, drizzle, sleet and snow comes between 9 PM and 3 AM. If it’s going to snow it will be over an area north of Interstate 70, with some minor snow accumulations possible by 9 a.m. Wednesday closer to Highway 36.
All in all, this evening’s weak storm should be a minor event. The rest of Thursday will be cloudy with highs stuck in the low to mid 30s.
Then our attention turns to a looming storm for the weekend. But just how much snow will fall and just how cold will it get this weekend? There were some real doomsday forecasts out there earlier this week but new computer guidance, if current trends continue, may allow us to avoid the brunt of the storm.
Oh yeah - it could still snow, but it might not be as much as first feared. Let’s start with a look at a visible satellite photo of this weekend’s storm. This is from Wednesday afternoon with the center of the storm over the Pacific.
The center of the storm will move toward Portland and Vancouver, but it will drive strong jet stream winds across southern California and into Arizona and New Mexico. These strong winds aloft will swirl into an upper level storm over the southern plains by Friday.
This storm looks like an open wave of energy, strong enough to pull in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. At the same time, bitterly cold air will be diving south behind an arctic cold front. The warm, moist air and the cold, arctic air will meet over the Midwest Friday night and Saturday morning. This is what the storm will look like at the surface Friday evening at 9 p.m.
This storm is similar to a storm that moved through the region back in December. That storm was a dynamic storm that traveled farther north and brought thunderstorms to our area and heavy rain.
This time around the storm will again be dynamic but this time appears to track farther south and that means colder air will be a part of the storm.
I am concerned that we see a period of freezing rain in the Kansas City area Friday evening before a changeover to snow occurs. The temperature at 9 p.m. should be around 31 but fall to 24 as a freezing rain and snow mix change over to snow by midnight. By 2 a.m. the temperature falls to 18 degrees.
Temperatures falling into the teens overnight into Saturday tells me this is an aggressive cold front that has the power to sweep the moisture right out of our area just after sunrise Saturday.
The first batch of snow Friday evening may be wet and sticky with a high moisture content but once that arctic air wraps into the storm the last couple inches of snow that falls will likely be powdery. Add to that a fierce northwest wind and a lot of the early morning Saturday snow will blow and drift. The snow should taper to snow flurries by Saturday at 7 a.m.
So how much snow are going to get? The Weather Prediction Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, crunched the numbers and puts eastern Kansas and northern Missouri in a 40 percent chance of seeing at least four inches of snow. The lighter blue areas indicate a 10-percent chance while the red shaded areas have a 70-percent chance of seeing four inches of snow.
But if we drill down on this data and just look at the Kansas City metro area, we find a high end range and a very low end range.
Below you will see a comparison of the European Model (Euro), Global Forecast System model (GFS) North American Model (NAM) and the Rapid Mesoscale Precision model (RPM)
The NAM or blue line has the highest snow fall amount while the yellow line, the RPM has the lowest amount. The European model came into with just under three and a half inches of snow and the GFS was just over two and a half inches of snow.
All these models average out to just over three inches of snow. That could still cause some travel and power outage issues, but it wouldn’t be the knock-out punch, that earlier this week, some feared Mother Nature would deliver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.