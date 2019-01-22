More winter weather on the way with advisory until Wednesday morning

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING *
Here comes the snow again! We are expecting our tenth snow event of the season tonight and we still have a long way to go this Winter! But we were due for a real Winter for a change, right? As of early Tuesday afternoon, a strong cold front was on the move. The front stretched from the northern plains across Kansas into the panhandle of Oklahoma. You can see the front on the weather map below. Ahead of the polar front, rain and drizzle fell around an area of low pressure that was getting stronger as it moves south of Kansas City. The dashed line you see on the map is an inverted trough or an upside down stretched out area of low pressure.
We are expecting rain and drizzle to change to freezing rain, sleet and eventually snow this evening as the cold air sweeps into our area. You can see there is a sharp temperature drop from Kansas City to Omaha so the change over to wintry weather may happen quickly this evening. In addition, any wet roads could flash freeze causing headaches for drivers Tuesday night. Given all these factors, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Tuesday night from 5 PM to 3 AM Wednesday morning for the Kansas City area.
Farther west a Blizzard warning is in effect through this evening for far western Kansas and eastern Colorado. The area in pink over eastern Iowa is where a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect.
Again, the cold air should surge into the KC metro area during the evening rush hour. I’ll post a couple of images from Forecast Track, using High Resolution Rapid Refresh data or the HRRR computer model. It shows a quick changeover from rain to snow between 5 and 7 PM from northwest to southeast across the city.
Between 6 PM and 11 PM a moderate to heavy band of snow will sweep across the area and could produce a couple quick inches of snow. That could fall on top of wet roads that have become icy because of the of rapidly falling temperatures. Roads seem to be fine until the air temperature drops below 30. You will notice from the first graphic above that we hit that critical 29-degree mark by 7 PM. Again, the changeover happens from northwest to southeast across the area. By 10 PM the temperature is down to 25. To help you plan on what to expect take a look at this “Storm Impact” graphic.
Tuesday night’s snow will be our tenth snow event of the season. At this point we are running about four and half inches ahead of what’s considered normal up to this point in our snow season. High resolution models suggest we could add at least two more inches to our yearly snow total.
But some areas closer to Iowa could get closer to four inches of snow. That’s because the colder air arrives there sooner and there is a higher chance more of the precipitation falls as snow and not rain or sleet. Southeast of Kansas City, snow totals will be lower because of the 1) speed of this system and 2) an area of dry air gets pulled into the system from the south.
All in all, the traffic impact may end up being higher than the snow totals Tuesday and early Wednesday. Still here it comes again, another shot of Winter weather and there is likely more to come before Spring arrives. Hang in there!
