FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The first round of snow is tapering off with another wave coming in behind it.
This will likely last through the evening, but stay on the light to moderate side.
Tomorrow morning is looking much drier at least through sunrise.
The models have slowed down the next round of snow until late morning/midday. This could bring us another inch or two for areas along and east of I-35, but higher totals to our south.
A Wind Chill Advisory now in effect until noon on Monday.
Wednesday we could see more snow, but at least temperatures will be a little bit warmer.
Then, we really warm up late in the week.
