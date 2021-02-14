FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The first round of snow is tapering off with another wave coming in behind it.

This will likely last through the evening, but stay on the light to moderate side.

weather 1.png

Tomorrow morning is looking much drier at least through sunrise.

The models have slowed down the next round of snow until late morning/midday. This could bring us another inch or two for areas along and east of I-35, but higher totals to our south.

A Wind Chill Advisory now in effect until noon on Monday.

weather 2.png

Wednesday we could see more snow, but at least temperatures will be a little bit warmer.

Then, we really warm up late in the week.

weather 5.png

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.