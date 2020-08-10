Here's an update on our threat for severe thunderstorms for this afternoon and this evening. Right now, here is a look at the current severe weather risk outlook area from the Storm Prediction Center. The outlook area does include the Kansas City metro and all the surrounding counties in the Storm Track 5 viewing area except for far northwestern Missouri.
There is also a rare moderate risk out for eastern Iowa, parts of Wisconsin and northern Illinois. A powerful line of thunderstorms could cause widespread wind damage in this area tonight.
As of early this afternoon, a cold front was draped across northern Missouri. Kansas City sits in the warm and humid sector of this set up. That means we must watch for the possible development of thunderstorms starting later this afternoon and especially this evening.
The main threats with these thunderstorms are strong, possibly damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. Some quarter sized hail will also be possible. Since downpours are possible, quick flash flooding will be a concern.
Make sure you download the KCTV5 News Live Streaming app to get the latest weather updated and look at Live Power Doppler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.