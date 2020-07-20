FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - We had some exciting weather around the region Monday morning. A pair of thunderstorm complexes moved through the Kansas City area dumping up to five inches of rain over areas of northern Missouri.
The thunderstorm complex announced its arrival with a sharply defined shelf cloud on the leading edge. Star Novak captured this convergence or cold air from inside thunderstorm meeting up with warm, moist air at the surface. This is what it looked like near Wellsville, Kansas Monday morning.
What a great shot! We might have some similar cloud features Tuesday morning. We are tracking a pair of thunderstorm complexes and expect them to look very similar to the Monday morning set-up. Take a look at the radar/satellite composite loop from Monday evening. I’ve circled the two thunderstorm areas that are expected to track toward Kansas City.
The complex forming south of Wichita is expected to reach Kansas City first. Storm Track 5 Forecast Track estimates its arrival around midnight or overnight into Tuesday morning. Here’s a look at the radar simulation or what Storm Track 5 Live Power Doppler is expected to look like overnight.
Heavy rain, frequent and dangerous lightning, gusty winds and small hail will be possible with this first complex as it wakes some of us from a sound sleep. Fortunately, this area is moving over an area that missed heavy rain Monday morning so the soil in eastern Kansas has more capability of soaking up some heavy rain.
The second wave of rain that will hit us around daybreak Tuesday developed over western Nebraska and South Dakota Monday night. This is what Forecast Track thinks radar will look like for Tuesday morning’s drive to work.
The leading edge of this complex could feature a shelf cloud and some very strong winds. Additionally, there could be pockets of flooding downpours. This line of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to move through the metro and begin weakening as it approaches west central and central Missouri.
That means areas near Warrensburg, Clinton and Sedalia may see less rain than towns closer to Kansas City or the Kansas Stateline. Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon and again during the day Wednesday and perhaps Thursday morning.
So, between Monday night and Thursday morning, here’s how much rain we can expect to see in our region.
Let’s be thankful we are getting this much needed rain. It seems to be coming at the right time as many fruits and vegetables were showing signs of stress. Hopefully, it’s not case of enough but not soon enough. We really needed this rain because the heat and humidity return for the end of the week and into the weekend, putting an end to the exciting mid-July weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.