FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – We’re coming down the homestretch of February, just 10 days left until we flip the calendar to March. The weather pattern suggests we are in for a bumpy ride over the next week and a half. That means March could come in like a lion.
Three or four storms are headed for the Midwest and they all deliver either a glancing blow to Kansas City or a direct hit, and Winter’s cold isn’t done with us either. The first storm is just a glancing blow of snow.
Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as another dose of cold air invades the Missouri River Valley, Kansas City is caught between two upper level disturbances. One sends up to five inches of snow across Nebraska while a second, separate disturbance, spreads light snow across the central and southern plains. Our in-house Rapid Precision Mesoscale Model paints a dusting of snow in and around the Kansas City metro area.
That’s not a lot of snow and it won’t be a big deal, the cold air will be a bigger deal. Highs on Thursday will struggle to reach freezing. The bumpy weather ride becomes a roller coaster as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the 50s Saturday before we get a direct hit from storm number two.
There is an almost 100% chance it will rain on Sunday. Rain. Not snow. Rain on Sunday. Once Sunday’s storm passes, it sets us up for storm number three. That storm arrives around Tuesday the 25. Will it be rain or snow? It’s too early to tell, but snow definitely won’t be ruled out. Here’s why. Check out the temperatures across northern Canada.
That’s some seriously cold air and as storm number two moves away from Kansas City, upper level winds behind the storm will push some of that cold air into the northern and central plains next week. The long-range models depict an intrusion of cold air starting around Tuesday.
The cold air intrusion is possible because high pressure builds off the west coast. That forces the jet stream to ride up and over the ridge of high pressure and tap into some of that cold air in Canada. The Climate Prediction Center’s eight to 14-day outlook follows this thinking. Below average temperatures are either likely or favored over the western half of the United States between February 25 and March 2.
The cold air spills down into the Rockies and northern plains as a large area of low pressure develops across the western United States. Low pressure is typically a regional destination for air flow and is usually associated with rising air which results in clouds and either rain or snow.
This forecasted weather pattern increases the chance for above average precipitation across the northern plains and Rocky Mountains starting next Tuesday and lasting through the beginning of March. The CPC’s eight to 14-day precipitation outlook places Kansas City in an area of near average to slightly above average precipitation through the end of the month.
Above average precipitation and below average temperatures, that reads like a recipe for a chance of snow. Taking the maps above at face value, you could assume the best chance of snow would be over the northern Missouri River Valley.
We will have to closely watch any storm that forms next week as it could bring more snow closer to our area, and this active pattern doesn’t appear to change through the beginning of March. The fourth storm in this bumpy ride of a weather pattern could show up around March 1. Air, cold enough for snow will still be around. Anyone for March coming in like a Lion?
