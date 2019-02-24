Looks like we made it through Winter, right? This is the final week of February and things have got to change, right? Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like much will change when we flip the calendar to March. So it’s a good thing we’re getting a little break from wintry weather. It won’t last long. The next round of wintry weather rolls in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. It’s the same ol’ weather pattern creating the same wintry threats. Here’s what the upper winds will look like Wednesday afternoon.
Here’s the situation. Wednesday morning, temperatures will be near freezing. Moisture will ride over top that shallow layer of sub-freezing air. That means some of us could again be slip-sliding away on icy streets and sidewalks. But it shouldn’t last long. This quick hitting disturbance should exit the area Wednesday afternoon taking it with it the threat of icy roads. But the cold air will be left behind. So, another fast-moving disturbance arrives Thursday. That means there is a chance for a few snow flurries on Thursday before the next storm system arrives late Friday night into the overnight hours of Saturday.
Friday’s storm could be stronger than Wednesday & Thursday’s glancing blows. At least one piece of computer guidance suggests Friday’s weather maker will be stronger and slower than the quick hitters. If the Friday storm looks like it does in the above forecast map, then we will have accumulating snow fall here Friday night. Not just some of us, but most of us. It is too early to tell say how much snow. There is another computer model that moves this system farther north meaning we miss out on the snow chance. But we’ve seen a similar storm two other times this winter and both of those times the storm ended up farther south and we ended up shoveling snow. So I’m telling you there’s a chance this could happen again. Regardless, it is going to turn COLD, very COLD again. Check out the upper level wind set up for next weekend, the 2nd & 3rd of March.
The white lines are iso-heights or lines of equal thickness in the upper atmosphere. Thickness can be used to figure out apparent air temperature. Since cold air is denser than warm air, the thickness of the atmosphere will be lower with cold air. In this case, the coldest air is going to be found near the center of the low pressure area associated over the Great Lakes. We know, in the northern hemisphere, that winds flow counter-clockwise around areas of low pressure. It stands to reason that west of the Great Lakes low the wind flow will be almost due north. That means some seriously cold air will spill into the Kansas City area next weekend.
Saturday, High: 17 Low: 9
Sunday, High: 18 Low: 1
Monday, High: 21 Low: 3
The average high temperature on March 1st is 49-degrees and the average low is 28. If the weekend forecast pans out, the high will be 32 degrees below average and the morning low will be almost 20-degrees below what is expected.
This blog probably wasn’t the news you wanted to read. Many of us would just take average weather for now. But hey, if we can make it to the middle of March with an average high of 55 and average lows above freezing, then we can finally say we made it through Winter!
