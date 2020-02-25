FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Take a look at this Kansas Department of Transportation camera along Interstate 70 near Lincoln Hill, Kansas. That’s just west of Salina. It’s a great example of how a narrow, heavy band of snow prompted a Winter Storm Warning for a handful of counties in central Kansas, Tuesday.
Eight to 11 inches of snow were measured in Ellsworth and Lincoln counties. It’s all part of the same storm system that may bring us some light rain and snow tonight but nothing like what they experienced in the central part of the state. The central Kansas snow storm is really part of a vigorous upper level area of vorticity that is spinning southwest of Kansas City. I’ve placed an “L” on the radar/satellite composite map below to identify the storm’s location.
The storm is moving away from Kansas City and will likely travel through the Ozarks. That means the best chance for any rain and snow will be tied closer to the center of the upper level energy. When the low slides across eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas, there will be a chance for light rain to mix with and change to snow over west-central and central Missouri this evening and later tonight. So counties just east of Kansas City including; Lafayette, Johnson, Saline, Carroll and Pettis counties could pick up an inch of two of snow tonight. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect in those counties just mentioned. Otherwise, if you get a dusting of snow at your house, consider yourself lucky.
This storm will become a major storm once it reaches the east coast later this week. Speaking of major. Our weather pattern undergoes a major change by Thursday and as we head into the final weekend of February we flip on the Spring switch. The storm out east will dig a big time trough across the mid-Atlantic states. In response to the big storm out east, a huge ridge of high pressure builds over the Rockies and plains states. This is a great set up for a warm up.
If you follow the red arrows you will notice they flow over the northern Rocky mountains. We call this airflow a downslope flow. Downslope winds like these, sink and compress. The compression squeezes the moisture out of the atmosphere and the air warms up dramatically as it sinks. This means, we could see not one, not two but up to three consecutive days of highs in the 60s. Take a look at Saturday’s forecast highs.
It might be time to think about putting down some crabgrass preventer getting the yard ready for Spring. Hey, speaking of Spring cleaning, we just upgraded our KCTV5 app. You can download it for free or update for free. Now would be a great time before we get into Spring severe weather season. Sunday is March 1 and with warmer weather in the forecast it looks like the new month will come in like a lamb. It’ll make the snow storm in central Kansas today seem like it’s a million miles away.
