FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - Hurricane Sally is slated to make landfall Wednesday morning. But it will have little if any noticeable impact on our weather in Kansas City.
Unlike other tropical systems this Summer, Cristobal & Laura which moved through Missouri, Sally is being deflected to the east coast by a large high-pressure system sitting over the eastern U.S. The eastern U.S. high will have more of an influence on KC’s weather as it sends us a gentle east-southeast wind.
Here’s a look at the satellite and radar composite movie as of early Tuesday afternoon.
The east coast high pressure system’s influence will fade as we enter the middle of the week. The jet stream winds out west are in what’s called a “split-flow” pattern. The northern branch of the jet stream is zipping through the upper Missouri River valley while the southern branch of the upper air flow is tapping into some Pacific moisture and bringing a few clouds to our sky here in Kansas City. The split flow plays a big part in our weather for the second half of the week. Here’s how.
1) The northern branch drives a cold front through our area Thursday. This will drop highs in the lower 70s.
2) The northwest flow aloft will also bring smoky skies from out west into the central plains.
Here’s the wildfire smoke forecast valid Thursday evening. On the map below, I plotted all the significant fires burning from Colorado, Utah and Idaho to California, Oregon and Washington. Each flame you see is a wildfire.
The green shaded area on the map above represents smoke thickness. The brighter the color, the thicker the smoke. It appears we could see smoke thick enough here in Kansas City on Thursday and Friday to impact our area quality. We will be checking the Mid-America Regional Council website and let you know if air quality falls into moderate or unhealthy for some range later this week.
So again, Sally won’t play a role in our forecast this week, but the western wildfire will turn our skies smoky by Thursday afternoon. Before we wrap up this blog, here’s a look at the forecast for the next 36 hours.
Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Some patchy fog possible with a light south wind. Low: 58.
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny and warmer. South wind becoming northwest during the afternoon. High: 83.
Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear and cool. Low: 61.
