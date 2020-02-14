I’ll keep this blog post short but sweet. This Valentine’s Day temperatures are expected to warm close to 30 degrees. That doesn’t sound very warm if we were talking about San Diego, but this is Kansas City and we’re doing pretty well!
While temperatures are still cooler than normal for this time of year at least we can say goodbye to single digits for a little while. By the way, there are only 34 more days until the vernal equinox, but who’s counting?
High pressure is now off to our east and has shifted the wind from the south. This warming flow will lead to a much more pleasant weekend. But how does this year’s weather compare to past Valentine’s Days? Well, it’s not just cooler than normal, but it’s also cooler than the last four years. We’ve managed to reach highs in the 50s since 2016 and this year we will break that warm streak.
For those of you wondering what the extremes are for this day, take a look at the photo below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.