FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- We are on the eve of our first significant snow storm of the season.
The storm is starting to take shape over the Rockies and some light snow is in Nebraska and headed toward Kansas City. Light snow may be here before daybreak Sunday.
This storm will likely come at us in two waves. The first wave is Sunday and the second wave is Monday, but we must watch the Monday wave closely.
Saturday’s computer guidance trended Monday’s accumulating snow farther south, but in the end I think that just means my original forecast for 2 to 5 inches of snow across our region still looks likely. Here’s the latest snowfall projection. The overall theme here is: more south and southeast, less north and northwest.
As I said, the storm should come at us in two waves. The first wave on Sunday may produce 1 to 3 inches of snow. The second wave Monday could be a dusting to 2 additional inches of snow. Since there is a chance of snow both days, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 9 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday.
It is cold enough for snow.
The first wave of snow falls when slightly warmer, moist air aloft interacts with the colder air closer to the surface. That is happening tonight in Nebraska, as an area of snow is growing in size and heading this way. That area of snow should cover the entire Kansas City metro area by sunrise Sunday.
I’ve posted a snapshot of a radar simulation image below.
Initially, the precipitation should be all snow but slightly warmer air that's sitting in southern Kansas and southern Missouri will be drawn into our area.
That may cause the snow to mix with or change over to sleet or even freezing drizzle. It won’t last long and if it happens. The most likely time frame would be early to mid-afternoon.
Here’s what radar will look like at 3 p.m. The pink shaded areas are places that could see sleet or freezing rain or drizzle.
If you look closely at the image above you will notice some dark blue areas next to the pink blobs. This will either will be heavier wet snow or a snow/sleet mix.
The Chiefs game should be ending around 3 p.m. There could be a couple of inches of snow on the highways around Arrowhead Stadium. If you are going to the game, plan for a longer, slower trip home.
This first wave of snow will taper to snow flurries late Sunday evening. When the first wave ends, the second wave will be located in northern Oklahoma and Kansas. It won’t reach Kansas City until sunrise on Monday.
This break might give road crews a chance to catch up and catch their breaths before round two rolls toward the metro. Or, will it make it here.
New data this afternoon was suggesting the surface storm would go farther south. That means the second wave may never make it to Kansas City but could end up 50 miles south or southeast of the metro. It really depends on the location of the storm.
Saturday afternoon data shifted the storm just a few miles south and, as you can see on the graphic below, that can have a big impact on where it snows Monday.
Our in-house computer model picked up on the shift and reduced its snowfall output for the entire event to less than an inch. Yes, less than an inch. It predicts an inch of snow on Sunday and no snow Monday.
Despite this model’s predicted shift, I think the second band will reach Kansas City on Monday. I expect an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow to fall Monday. That would bring our total snow accumulation for the two-day event to 2 to 6 inches of snow across our area.
Whether we end up with a couple inches of snow or significantly more, this storm will still prepare us for the upcoming winter season. Awareness alone makes this the first significant snow of the season.
Stay safe everyone!
