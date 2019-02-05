Here’s an update about the latest round of winter weather that is rolling through the Kansas City metro. The National Weather Service continues its Winter Weather Advisory for all of the KCTV5 viewing area. That includes all the counties shaded in purple. Freezing drizzle and freezing rain are expected to increase across the area this evening and into the overnight hours.
It’s a complicated weather set-up but it’s a set-up usually built for ice events. Remember, even if the amounts are light, there is no such thing as a minor event when it comes to ice. That’s because even a light glaze can turn streets and sidewalks into skating rinks. We’ve got cold air trapped at the surface. A large area of high pressure centered over southern Canada continues to funnel cold air into Kansas City. The temperature WILL NOT rise above freezing Tuesday night and may remain in the 20s throughout the evening and overnight hours.
As we said in Monday’s blog, computer models have a hard time picking up shallow cold air intrusions and this is a perfect example. While temperatures at the surface are below freezing, the air at about 5,000 feet is above freezing. This means the precipitation will likely fall as rain or drizzle and then freeze when it hits surfaces where the temperatures are below freezing. Most of the freezing drizzle and freezing rain will fall late Tuesday night and during the first half of Wednesday. Here is a forecast snapshot of Forecast Track for Wednesday morning.
Any pink shaded area will be either freezing rain or freezing drizzle. It won’t be a lot. Computer guidance has been consistent about the amounts. The data suggests ice amounts will probably be less than a quarter inch and there is the possibility some areas see less than a tenth of an inch of ice. Still enough to cause problems.
We are still NOT expecting any power outages. So, this will NOT be a major ice storm. But as we said earlier in the blog, there is no such thing as a minor ice event. Roadways can get slick in a hurry. Many schools have canceled after-school and evening events, games and practices. The best advice is to stay home. But if you have to travel, please slow down and be safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.