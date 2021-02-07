FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Brace yourself for a bitterly cold week ahead, followed by the coldest air so far this season over the weekend.
Tonight, our skies will remain overcast with light snow and a few flurries dancing around our area.
Monday will begin with another fine dusting of new snow on the ground and then a 40% chance of additional light snow during the day.
The fine, powdery snow will not have much of a moisture content and the totals will likely stay less than an inch in most areas.
Temperatures will begin close to 5 above zero in the morning, then struggle into the middle teens in the afternoon.
Also, a steady northeast breeze at close to 10 MPH will hold wind chill temperatures below 0 for all but a few afternoon hours.
Stay warm. Even colder days arrive by the end of the week!
