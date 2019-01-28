KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This will be a week to remember. It will easily be the coldest we’ve had since early 2018. And, Wednesday morning could be the coldest Jan. 30 in 100 years.
Computer guidance points toward a potential morning low Wednesday of -8. That’s right 8 below zero. That would break the existing Jan. 30 record low of -7 set back in 1918.
Why is it going to be so cold? It’s not the Polar Vortex but rather an unusually strong “Polar Low”. Polar lows are always rotating around or near the north pole. Sometimes these polar lows shift into southern Canada. This week, the “Polar Low” will shift farther south into the Great Lakes.
This shift will result in historic cold for the upper Midwest. Parts of Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois will see cold air like they haven’t seen in 30-50 years.
The drop into the deep freeze will happen in two parts. The first push of arctic air arrives Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the teens Monday afternoon and wind chill values will slip below zero by Monday evening.
The second blast of arctic air will be stronger and will arrive Tuesday afternoon. This will bring the coldest air around the “Polar Low” farther south and even closer to Kansas City.
Again, Wednesday morning, our low temperature could be near 10-below, but check out how cold it could feel when we add in a stiff north wind.
These are dangerous wind chills that can cause frostbite to exposed skin in less than a half hour. And in some cases, where the wind chills are closer to 40 below zero, frost bite can occur within 15 minutes. This will not be the week to spend a lot of time outside. And, certainly not the week to forget about our pets. And, if you find a stray or lost pet, please give them shelter.
The cold air looks to retreat quickly toward the end of the week. As the “Polar Low” wobbles back into southern Canada, warmer will race in to replace the cold air and long range computer guidance shows a dramatic warm up by next weekend! Check out our 7-day forecast.
No, your eyes are not deceiving you: 50s are possible next weekend. Talk about a week to remember.
