FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - Monday brought Spring 2020’s first real taste of severe weather.

Early Monday morning severe thunderstorms formed near a warm front stretched across eastern Kansas. The thunderstorms began moving toward Kansas City. Severe thunderstorm watches were issued early in the day. The watch was in effect until mid-afternoon.

By mid-morning, thunderstorms were already blasting through the metro. The leading thunderstorms formed on the warm front, but a thunderstorm complex formed right behind the initial thunderstorms setting the stage for a stormy morning and early afternoon. The second complex of storms can be seen near Topeka on the map below.

Strong winds higher up in the atmosphere were pushing these storms along at nearly 70 miles per hour. In these situations, the strongest winds can push the center of the thunderstorm forward so that a bow shape forms. We saw that today and you sent a lot of pictures of the “arcus” or shelf cloud that formed on the leading edge of the damaging thunderstorms.

Here’s a snapshot captured on our Briarcliff camera of one of the storms as it moved across the metro. Can you see the “arc” shape in the picture? This is what gives this time of cloud its technical term of arcus cloud.

The striations of the cloud in the picture above are caused by warmer air rising up and condensing when it meets cooler air that is sinking out of the thunderstorm. Cloud formations such as these can announce the arrival of strong, damaging winds, hail & torrential rains. Check out the number of severe weather reports received by the National Weather Service since 8 a.m. Monday.

The two storms that went through metro Kansas City produced numerous wind reports and reports of wind damage. Up to tennis ball sized hail was reported with a very strong cell that tracked from Emporia, Kansas, to east of Clinton, Missouri.

But it wasn’t just hail, the Bates County Emergency Manager reports damaging wind knocked a tree into a house near Passaic. KCTV5 News reporter Betsy Webster told us a lady died when the tree fell on the house.

There were no confirmed tornadoes on Monday as straight line winds are blamed for the wind damage seen across the area. The thunderstorms also produced widespread downpours. Here’s a look at the rainfall totals as of 8 p.m. Monday.

The weather pattern will quiet down Tuesday and Wednesday but another storm, in this fast-moving air flow aloft, will arrive on Thursday. At this time, severe weather is not anticipated. I think our first taste of severe weather was enough for this week. Wouldn’t you agree?