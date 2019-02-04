FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The colder air barreled back into Kansas City early Monday, and winter’s raw edge is back.
Below is Monday afternoon’s surface map.
The cold front will reach the Missouri boot heel and stall. That could create a weather set-up known as overrunning. Let me explain. Look back at the above map. See the high-pressure area? That’s an extremely large area of high pressure that is anchored in southern Canada. The high will slowly migrate east providing Kansas City a cold north or east-northeast wind through Wednesday.
That means temperatures at the surface should be right around freezing, maybe a little bit above and perhaps a little bit below. But the key word is “freezing.” If surface temperatures cool to around 32 degrees then parts of the area, including Kansas City, could have two or three days of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle.
To explain how that’s going to happen please look at the satellite snapshot below.
There is a large, slow moving storm over northern California. This storm will move into the Rockies over the next couple of days. Out ahead of the main storm, two smaller pieces of energy will eject into the central U.S., so three chances for precipitation - Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The counter-clockwise flow around this main storm is creating a pipeline of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. I’ve drawn in arrows to show you where that moisture is headed. Yes, toward the central and southern plains and Kansas City. Mild air is less dense and rises.
That means it will ride overtop the heavier, shallow layer of cold air in place over Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. There is a 100% chance it will be cloudy, but the first piece of energy only brings about a 20% to 30% chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle Tuesday afternoon.
Any moisture that falls will likely fall as rain or drizzle. Temperatures aloft will be too warm for snow Tuesday. The drizzle or light rain could turn to ice on some metal objects, fences, decks and maybe even sidewalks and streets. That depends whether the surface temperature falls to 32 degrees.
Below is Tuesday’s surface map.
Remember the cold front is stalled over southern Missouri and looks to remain stationary, meaning it’s moving north and south at around 7 miles per hour. It’s wobbling over a short distance. The boundary will slowly move north on Wednesday.
The second disturbance will be just a little stronger and will also bring mild, moist air from the Pacific. This moisture will rise over this boundary and over the cold air and because the second disturbance is a little stronger, there will be a slight increase in both the chance of precipitation and amount of precipitation on Wednesday.
But Wednesday is a tricky day. The computer models are far apart on how warm it’s going to get Wednesday. The Global Forecast System Model or the GFS says 50 degrees in KC on Wednesday, but the North American Model or the NAM keeps us in the mid-30s. Pro-tip here, the NAM has, in the past, handled shallow cold air intrusions like this one A LOT better than other computer guidance.
If the GFS is right, it is ALL RAIN. But, in my humble opinion, the GFS will be WRONG and we will probably get some light ice again on Wednesday. We are not talking Ice Storm but rather a light glaze that could create a few icy spots, especially on untreated areas.
The main storm will lift into the northern plains Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The stronger upper level storm will spin up a more developed surface low by Thursday morning. The result, Thursday should offer the best chance for freezing rain changing to sleet and then to light snow.
If you look at the above map you can see the area of snow is really just a small band of light to moderate snow that will only produce a dusting at best Thursday morning. The wintry weather should be over by Thursday afternoon.
How much snow? Probably less than an inch. But how much ice? Let me make this clear. We are NOT expecting an ice storm, but it is possible, if everything sets up just right, that we could have a tenth to two-tenths of an inch of ice.
Here’s the NAM’s depiction for possible ice accumulation from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
Again, that’s not enough to bring down powerlines and trees and cause power outages for days but it is just enough to cause a few headaches for driving. It also reminds us that winter’s raw feel is back and this time it could come with an icy edge.
