FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is here! One last chance to soak in summer festivals, hit the lake or just relax. So we need, no we want, good weather for all the events and happenings. Well, sorry to say, for at least half of the weekend, great weather isn’t happening.
Why? Blame it on a stalled cold front and the jet stream. These two will combine to make for several rounds of rain. Let’s break it down for you.
The first chance of rain moves in Thursday night. Showers and thunderstorms will form along a cold front over the northern plains and drop into Missouri and Kansas Thursday night. There is a small chance that one or two of these thunderstorms could have a strong wind gust or quarter sized hail.
The front will stall near Interstate 70 Friday morning. Now let’s add the jet stream to the equation. The jet stream is the river of wind above us at about 25,000 feet. Almost all summer the jet stream has flowed almost right overhead, and this has meant repeated rain chances, and nothing is changing as we head toward Labor Day. As the front on the graphic above stalls, a small but mighty area of vorticity will spin overhead in the early hours of Friday. I’ve circled this strong area of spinning and rising air on the graphic below.
Thanks to the front and this small but mighty storm, we could pick up more than an inch of rain by noon Friday. The stalled front is forecast to wobble back and forth along I-70 through Saturday night and I’ve counted at least three small disturbances like the one above that will move along the front. We’ve already talked about the first weather maker that moves through Friday morning. The second of the three areas of vorticity arrives Friday night and brings another round of rain into Kansas City.
This rain could move in just as several Labor Day weekend events are getting into full swing. For instance, the first night of Kansas City’s Irish Fest will be underway and rain and thunder could threaten the concerts planned for that evening. Here’s a look at the forecast for Crown Center Friday evening.
Yet another, small but potent, disturbance rides along the stalled boundary Saturday morning bringing in yet another chance of rain. The mighty area of rising air could result in several hours of rain and thunder starting Saturday morning and lasting into Saturday afternoon.
Another big weekend event is Santa-Cali-Gon days in Independence, Missouri. The four day festival that draws 300,000 people gets underway Thursday night. The Friday night concert headliner is Wynonna and the Big Noise. Wynonna is country music royalty with a whopping 30 million albums sold. Let’s hope the rain holds off. Judging by the map above, we won’t be so lucky on Saturday. The Santa-Cali-Gon days carnival ramps up at 10 a.m. Saturday and there’s a chance for off and on showers most of the day Saturday. Here’s a look at the forecast.
Several rounds of rain could add up to a total of two or even more inches of rain. The rain appears to come in waves. So we are not talking about all day, steady rains. Rather batches of rain between Thursday night and Saturday night. Here’s a look at how much rain we could result from the rain makers between Thursday night and Saturday morning.
There could be a fourth, weaker disturbance that rides through the atmosphere late Saturday. At this time, it appears all the rain chances will move out by Sunday morning. That leaves us with a chance to salvage at least half the weekend. I guess half is better than none when you’re talking about the unofficial last weekend of Summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.