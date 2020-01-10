FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A Winter Storm Warning will go in effect at 6 p.m. Friday and last until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Scattered showers and storms will become more widespread through the early afternoon for the metro and areas southeast, while freezing rain/sleet continue to build across northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri.

Closer to 8-9 p.m., temperatures will fall below freezing in the metro where icy/slick conditions are possible.

Freezing rain/sleet may briefly changeover to snow in the metro but it’s looking more likely we’ll see a lull between the big snow event.

+2 Complex weather system, increased traffic create challenging weekend travel, MoDOT warns Heavy rain, a winter storm, an NFL playoff game and students returning to school could lead to traffic slowdowns this weekend on Missouri roadways.

After midnight into 4 a.m., many areas will take a break from any precipitation until just before sunrise when snow showers will overtake the area. Snow could become heavy at times and with wind picking up between 10-20 mph visibility will be reduced.

Winds back down throughout the day as snow tapers off closer to 5-6 p.m.

Temperatures will get stuck in the upper teens and low 20s for most of Saturday afternoon and turning much colder by the start of Sunday.

Once all is said and done many areas could receive between 3 and 6 inches of snow with between 0.10” to 0.25” of ice underneath.

Travel will be dangerous through the first half of the weekend.