Our first winter storm of the new year was forecast to arrive in two parts. The first part rolled through Friday with heavy rain, thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet and freezing drizzle.
For instance, check out this photo from Ellie McCroskie’s backyard. She shared this picture with us Saturday morning as snow was starting to fall.
Saturday’s snow is the second part of the storm and it’s is here. We never expected to wake up to a blanket of snow. We knew the second part of the storm would bring snow starting Saturday morning.
The center of the snowstorm is moving across Oklahoma and Arkansas. It’s feeding the storm enough moisture to keep snow falling. Colder air wrapping into the storm from the north is increasing the snowfall rates.
Snowfall rates might briefly reach an inch or two inches an hour at times Saturday afternoon. But most of the time the snow will fall at about a half inch an hour. That means in about four hours you could quickly pick up two inches of snow. So a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until Saturday evening for all of metro Kansas City and a large chunk of mid-Missouri.
Areas shaded in purple could see up to two inches of snow. While areas shaded in pink could see as much as four inches of snow but most likely these areas will see a range between two and four inches of snow.
Forecast track shows heavy bands of snow possible through mid-afternoon in the Kansas City area before the snow quickly tapers from west to east across the region. Here’s a look at StormTrack5 Forecast Track valid for 5 PM Saturday afternoon.
Late afternoon into the evening the snow will taper to flurries and eventually come to an end. But before that happens, the storm will hit us with several impacts. The graphic below shows the types of impact we will see. If you follow the red pointer arrow you will be able to tell the level of impact we expect.
For instance, we still expect a high impact snowfall event, even if only two inches of snow fall at your house. Why? Because the freezing rain and sleet Friday night made the surface under the snow dangerously icy.
Again, the snow will taper off quickly this evening. The Winter Storm Warning will expire at 6 PM, if not sooner. The sky will gradually clear overnight allowing the temperature to drop into the teens. Needless to say, Sunday is going to start off cold.
You can track the snow with our free mobile app and by checking in frequently with KCTV5.com. Oh, and don’t forget to share your weather pictures with us. We’d love to show them on the air.
