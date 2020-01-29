I promise this blog is NOT about another snowstorm headed our way. It’s about a warm-up this weekend. A warm up that will feel great considering our crummy, cloudy, cold weather over the last three weeks. Yes, three weeks of winter gloom.
Since January 10th, the average daytime high is 35 degrees. That’s colder than average. We had our two coldest nights of the winter in this streatch. On January 20, the temperature fell to 6 degrees, and the next night it was even colder when the thermometer recorded a morning low of 4 degrees.
We had a trace of snow or more on 10 of the last 20 days. That means our January snowfall is above average, sitting at just more than 8 inches as we head into the final days of the month.
February starts Saturday, and it looks as if a big warm up is headed our way. The weather, like life, is filled with lots of hills and valleys. In our case, the hills are high pressure ridges, the valleys are low pressure troughs.
If you look at the map below you might be able to see the hills and valleys on the weather map. This is a picture of the atmosphere at about 20-thousand feet off the surface of the earth or about half way up through the atmosphere.
Notice the big valley sitting near New York. There is a second, smaller, valley between Billings, Montana and Los Angeles, California. In between there is hill right over Dallas and Kansas City. The hill, or high pressure ridge, strengthens as the two low pressure troughs deepen on the east coast and the west coast. The result, warm air builds under the high pressure ridge as air sinks and warms by compression.
The east coast and the west coast will likely experience cloudy, cool and maybe rainy or snowy weather. While the Midwest should see fair skies and above average temperatures through the weekend. Below is a look at the forecasted high temperatures for Sunday afternoon. The data is pointed at the European weather model which tends to outperform other models when it comes to wintertime warm-ups.
Early next week, a strong cold front will chip away at our warm air. The middle of next week looks substantially colder, but the next cold air mass that arrives appears to move out quickly as another warm air pattern develops across the continental United States as we head toward the middle of February. This is all adding up to an average to above average start to February that could last up to Valentine’s Day.
Below you’ll find the 8 to 14-day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. Above average weather is favored for the Gulf Coast states while colder than average temperatures are forecast for the inter-mountain west. Kansas City sits squarely in an area expecting to see near average temperatures.
Remember, near average means the average of all the temperatures between the 5 and the 11, so there could be a day or two where temperatures are colder than average. But it also means there could be a few days with above average temperatures that would likely even out the cold days and result in an average temperature forecast for the 8 to 14-day stretch.
I promised a blog that was NOT about a snowstorm. Hopefully our next blog isn’t about one either.
