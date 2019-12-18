FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Christmas is one week away and if you’re hoping for a white Christmas, you’ll have to wait another year! The weather pattern is shifting again and it’s lining up to bring us warmer than average temperatures. It could also rain, and not snow.
Yes, think green Christmas, not white Christmas this year. Over the weekend the jet stream, or the winds at about 25,000 feet above the surface, will start blowing out of the southwest. This river of mild, Pacific Ocean air, will stream into the middle of the United States right through Christmas.
This set up will create a ridge of high pressure right over the middle of the country and a deep area of low pressure over the west coast. Under the ridge we should see mainly dry weather. The air will pile up under the ridge and that will lead to warming of the atmosphere. That means we should have highs early next week near 60 in Kansas City and likely in the 70s across parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Here’s a look at the 10-day temperature trend.
The trend line above seems to follow the weather pattern with a higher rise leading up to Christmas. The trend also dips toward the end of next week as a storm approaches. The high temperatures fall closer to average by the final weekend of the decade as clouds and rain chances increase. Still it will be warm enough that Kansas City and much of the eastern half of the country will likely have above average temperatures for the final week of the year.
Take notice of the cooler than average air that is favored over the west coast on the above graphic. This is in response to the storm over California that you can see on the first graphic. A second storm is forecast to develop in almost the same area just after Christmas. The upper level winds should steer both of these storms into the central United States.
One arrives Christmas, the second arrives just in time for the final weekend of 2019. So while it is forecast to be warmer than average in Kansas City, it may also be rainier than average during the last week of the year. The best chance of above average rainfall will be over the desert southwest, but here in KC, we are in a zone where above average rainfall is favored.
So what does that mean for Christmas Day? We know there is a zero chance of a white Christmas this year, but it could rain. At this point, it appears there will be scattered showers moving through the area on the holiday. Extensive cloud cover could keep it cool, but still warmer than average. It is possible that we will have highs in the 50s, but it’s a week out, so let’s play it safe and say highs will be in the 40s with a 30% chance of rain for Christmas.
This won’t be the warmest Christmas on record. That happened in 1922 when it was 67 degrees. It won’t be the coldest. That distinction belongs to 1983 when it was 16 below zero. It won’t be the snowiest. 2009 lays claim to that record with 3.3” inches of snow on Christmas Day. But it does have the chance to be wettest Christmas. Right now the record is 0.28” of rain set in 1957. It could happen. There’s a better chance of having a wet Christmas this year than a white Christmas. Oh well, it’s often been said, “wait til next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.